ANA, 4A’s Slam IAB CEO’s Apple Remarks As “Acerbic”

ANA, 4A’s Slam IAB CEO’s Apple Remarks As “Acerbic”
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



America’s Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s) have entered into a war of words with Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) CEO David Cohen, following the latter’s remarks about Apple and privacy.

At the IAB’s annual leadership meeting (ALM), Cohen took a shot at Apple and legislators.

“Apple is fine with advertising, as long as they get to control it on their terms,” he told industry leaders gathered on Marco Island, Florida for the meeting.

“Apple exemplifies the cynicism and hypocrisy that underpins the prevailing extremist view.”

He then went on to say that Apple is “attacking [the industry] from the inside out” and was hypocritical for pushing through its AppTrackingTransparency tool while trying to build its own ad business.

Not content with Apple, Cohen moved onto legislators that branded personalised advertising as a form of surveillance capitalism.

“It’s time to call out this dystopian nonsense for what it is: insane.”

In response, the 4A’s and the ANA issued a joint retort to Cohen.

“While polarizing political rhetoric might produce short-term results, it does nothing to achieve the kind of balanced, lasting consensus needed to effectuate real solutions,” the statement read.

“It is with that as a fundamental premise that the 4A’s and ANA reject the acerbic tone, texture, and prescriptions offered by the IAB at their recent ALM conference. Our industry was built on a foundation of responsible marketing.

“Many of the problems that the IAB cited were because of an imbalanced industry that we all created and supported with our advertising investments. Did we ever utter the issues of ‘brand safety’ or ‘digital ad fraud’ ten years ago? Of course not. But it is time for our industry to clean up its messes and present a far more responsible approach to address the issues that are prevalent in our industry.

“Privacy is not a ‘war’ to be won or a ‘battle’ against extremists. Privacy is a complex, multi-layered issue experienced both broadly and narrowly by a complex array of actors. Its evolution as a prominent societal issue in the last decade has come with a complex array of challenges for the advertising and marketing industry.”

Lead image credit: IAB.

Please login with linkedin to comment

4A’s ana IAB

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]