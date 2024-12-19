All The Winners & Grinners Of B&T’s Suite Of Awards In 2024!

At B&T we live and breathe awards, always searching for new ways to recognise the incredible and diverse talent that makes up our industry.

B&T Awards

Category Company Campaign Title Advertising Agency Howatson+Company Agency of the Year Akcelo B&T Award for Bravery M&C Saatchi Group UNCLOUD B&T Award for Diversity – The Work Eleven The Wheelchair Ballkid B&T Award For The Planet Man of Many Man of Many B&T Award For The Planet Paper Moose HIGHLY COMMENDED Best Content Marketing Strategy Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Best CTV Campaign Howatson+Company Always Free, Always Entertaining Best Digital Campaign Dig Margret – Bulla Chief Cottage Cheese Officer Best Digital Services Resolution Digital Australia Best Digital Transformation CHEP Network CHEP Network – Best Digital Transformation Best Direct Response Campaign The Hallway The Cardboard Cake Best Integrated Ad Campaign Football Australia Til Its Done Best Media Campaign Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Best Media Platform Broadsheet Media Best Out of Home Campaign Special The Gravy Train Best PR Campaign Special PR and PHD Shift 20 Initiative Best Regional Media Campaign Assembled Media Kioti – More Horses Best TV Campaign BMF Go Big on the Little Things Best Use of Social Media Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Best Use of Sponsorship EssenceMediacom Google #PixelPerspective Best Use of Tech and AI DDB Group Sydney The Original Mouthful Best Video Campaign Innocean Australia Kia is getting a Ute Branding, Design & CX Agency BMF Data-Driven Marketing Howatson+Company PetWatch Direct Response / Performance Agency Sparro by Brainlabs Emerging Agency Born Experiential / Promotional Agency Akcelo Independent Agency – Over 50 Employees Akcelo Independent Agency – Under 50 Employees Bullfrog Marketing Team of the Year Lion Marketing Technology Company of the Year Ideally Media Agency EssenceMediacom NSW Agency Akcelo People & Culture – Over 100 Employees BMF People & Culture – Under 100 Employees Avenue C PR Agency Eleven Production Company Jack Nimble QLD/Other States/Territories/NZ Agency Special Research Agency TRA Siren Award for Best Radio/Audio Campaign DDB Group Sydney The Original Mouthful VIC Agency Bullfrog

30 Under 30

Grand Prix

Kelly Wu — Pinterest Australia

Agency Sales/Account Manager

Kyle Gradidge — Hardhat

Millie Mae Twort — The Works, part of Capgemini

Tracy Trieu — whiteGREY

Creative

Georgie Parchert — Innocean

Lucas Fowler — Thinkerbell

Nicholas Kelly — Abel

Entrepreneur

Gabi Saper — CMY Cubes & SHE-com

Jacob Arnott — We The People

Sarah Pelecanos — TwentyTwo Digital

Marketing

Amay Jain — Goodman Fielder

Josh Pickstone — Uber & Uber Eats

Siobhan McGeown — ABC

Media Planner/Buyer

Ben Breden — Initiative

Clare Farrugia — Hatched Media

Kirsty Harley-Miers — OMD

Media Sales/Account Manager

Kelly Wu — Pinterest Australia

Monica Stopins — Scentre Group – BrandSpace

Vijay Samuel — TikTok

PR

Abbey Farlow — Havas Red

Rachel Ecclestone — Herd MSL

Rosemary Ball — changePR, part of The Shannon Company

Project Manager

Aleksey Dunaeff — Webprofits

Georgia Turner — Pedestrian Group

Melissa Pont — EssenceMediacom

Strategy

Eliza Millett — Innocean

Pawena Kaniah — iProspect

Rachel Tucker — Sayers

Tech

Daniel Paull — RTB House

Hannah Kingston — Mindshare

Sarah Tan — Atlassian

People’s Choice

Cindy Alexandra — Avid Collective

Women Leading Tech

Woman of the Year

Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere

Adtech

June Cheung — Scope3

Advocacy

Thoughtworks

Business Support

Whitney Newman — Essential Tech

Champion of Change

Cia Kouparitsas — WithYouWithMe

Customer Success

Jyo Shukla — Raptiv

Cyber Security

Kate Monckton — Deloitte

Data Science

Jacqueline Huvanandana — Woolworths Group

Delivery

Chelsea McPhail-Rosenberg — Woolworths Group

Design

Ashleigh Sterzenbach — Canva

Education/Research

Qiuhong Ke Monash — University

Engineering

Melissa Proxenos — Debtrak

Entrepreneur/Founder

Charlotte Bradshaw — Evrima Technologies

Executive Leader

Katrina Troughton — Adobe

Fintech

Kathryn Williams — KMint

Glass Ceiling

Kaelah Ford — Canva

Innovator

Tandadzo Matanda — Musa Ventures

Marketing

Sara Palmieri — Lenovo ANZ

Martech

Candice Ayad — Bank of Queensland Group

Mentor

Shan Wen — VMware

People and Culture

Christine van Hoffen — Tracksuit

People’s Choice

Wendy Komadina — Cloudflare

Product

Jo Magno — Canva

Public Relations

Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere

Rising Star

Grace Johnson — Anduril Australia

Sales

Anna Mascarello — Elastic

Social Impact Advocate

Sophia Symeou — Bill Fairies Pty Ltd

Sustainability Crusader

Cecille Weldon — Weldonco Advisory

Cairns Crocodile Awards

Audio Craft

Agency Campaign Client Gold Wieden and Kennedy Tokyo Live Delicious CJ CheilJedang Corp. Silver Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard Bronze The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Play it Safe Sydney Opera House

B2B Campaign, Sponsored by LinkedIn

Agency Campaign Client Gold Enigma Ken Oath: Two words that transformed a business. Kennards Hire Silver Salesforce Ask More of AI Salesforce Bronze Alchemy One Square and Alchemy One: Powering Melbourne Businesses with Arcade Ingenuity Square

Beauty and Wellness Campaign

Agency Campaign Client Gold Resolution Digital MECCA Presents Sol De Janeiro MECCA Silver Ogilvy New Zealand Reminders are Everywhere Breast Cancer Foundation Bronze Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi

Branded Content and Entertainment

Agency Campaign Client Gold Thinkerbell Postcodes of Origin XXXX Silver Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi Bronze Dentsu Creative Second Chance Champions Transplant Australia

Changing the World Campaign, Sponsored by Pinterest

Agency Campaign Client Gold Dentsu Creative Second Chance Champions Transplant Australia Silver Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard Bronze Ogilvy Singapore Skins For Skin Vaseline

Creative Commerce

Agency Campaign Client Gold Howatson+Company 35+ Lord Nelson Brewery Silver Special Group THE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALE Virgin Australia Bronze Today The Brave True North True North

Design

Agency Campaign Client Gold VML Ogilvy Japan Edible Literature Kameya Yoshinaga Silver The Hallway Impressions Boody Bronze Thinkerbell Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide Lifeline International

Digital Craft

Agency Campaign Client Gold VML Ogilvy Japan / Studio X Santa in the Sky The Coca-Cola Company Silver Five by Five Global emagineer website emagineer

Direct

Agency Campaign Client Gold Ogilvy Singapore Skins For Skin Vaseline Silver The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Hello Christmas Telstra Bronze Howatson+Company Second Favourite Beer Matilda Bay

Experiential and Activation

Agency Campaign Client Gold BRING – Universal Music for Brands Music 101 Campari Silver Ogilvy Singapore Skins For Skin Vaseline Bronze Ogilvy Australia Kentucky Fried Couture KFC Australia

Film

Agency Campaign Client Gold The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Play it Safe Sydney Opera House Silver Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi Bronze Howatson+Company A Jest, Surely ABC

Film Craft

Agency Campaign Client Gold The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Play it Safe Sydney Opera House Silver The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song This is Footy Country Telstra Bronze Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard

FMCG Campaign

Agency Campaign Client Gold VML Singapore CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX UNILEVER – LUX Silver Howatson+Company Bedverts 10:PM Bronze Connecting Plots The Experts in Air Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia

Food and Beverage Campaign

Agency Campaign Client Gold The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song England Bitter VB Silver Awaken Jose Cuervo – Sparkling Margarita Jose Cuervo – Proximo Spirits Bronze Howatson+Company Second Favourite Beer Matilda Bay

Healthcare, Sponsored by Alternaleaf

Agency Campaign Client Gold Dentsu Creative Second Chance Champions Transplant Australia Silver Ogilvy Singapore Skins For Skin Vaseline Bronze The Hallway Impressions Boody

Integrated

Agency Campaign Client Gold Resolution Digital MECCA Presents Sol De Janeiro MECCA Silver The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Hello Christmas Telstra Bronze Seven Network / OMD AAMI to the Rescue Suncorp Group

Media

Agency Campaign Client Gold Initiative Cricket Covers IAG Silver EssenceMediacom Australia Barbie: Painting Australia Pink Warner Bros Bronze Ogilvy Singapore Social Undistancing Closeup Toothpaste

Media/Entertainment Campaign

Agency Campaign Client Gold EssenceMediacom Australia Barbie: Painting Australia Pink Warner Bros Silver Howatson+Company Mobster’s Lament ABC Bronze Initiative Take Me Back to 07, Girlfriend Amazon

Music Campaign

Agency Campaign Client Gold BRING – Universal Music for Brands DO IT AGAIN FIFA Silver Thinkerbell Release Line Lifeline Australia Bronze BRING – Universal Music for Brands Music 101 Campari

Out of Home

Agency Campaign Client Gold EssenceMediacom Australia Barbie: Painting Australia PINK Warner Bros Silver The Hallway Impressions Boody Bronze Howatson+Company Bedverts 10:pm

Public Relations Campaign

Agency Campaign Client Gold The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song England Bitter VB Silver Thinkerbell The Delivery Bag in Disguise Menulog Bronze VML Singapore CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX UNILEVER – LUX

Print and Publishing Campaign

Agency Campaign Client Gold Rufus, powered by Initiative Take Me Back to 07, Girlfriend Amazon Silver The Brag Media Rolling Stone Australia Movember Zine Movember Bronze EssenceMediacom Australia Launching a paper, to make driving safer. The Queensland Government

Radio and Audio

Agency Campaign Client Gold Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard Silver Connecting Plots Let’s Clean Things Up 30 Seconds Bronze BRING – Universal Music for Brands Do It Again FIFA

Retail Campaign

Agency Campaign Client Gold Howatson+Company Second Favourite Beer Matilda Bay Silver The Hallway Impressions Boody Bronze Special Group THE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALE Virgin Australia

Social and Influencer

Agency Campaign Client Gold Ogilvy Singapore Skins For Skin Vaseline Silver Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi Bronze World Vision Australia 1000 Girls World Vision Australia

Strategy and Effectiveness

Agency Campaign Client Gold The Hallway Impressions Boody Silver Howatson+Company EXHIBIT A-i Maurice Blackburn Lawyers Bronze Today The Brave See The Big Picture Hoyts

Travel/Leisure Campaign

Agency Campaign Client Gold Connecting Plots Find Your Happy Place Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Silver Atomic 212° Tourism NT – Summer Done Differently Tourism NT Bronze Today The Brave 100% Holiday Carnival Cruise Line

B&T’s Women In Media