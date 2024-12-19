All The Winners & Grinners Of B&T’s Suite Of Awards In 2024!

At B&T we live and breathe awards, always searching for new ways to recognise the incredible and diverse talent that makes up our industry.
As the year comes to a close, lets take a look back on all the winners who celebrated with us in 2024!
B&T Awards
|Category
|Company
|Campaign Title
|Advertising Agency
|Howatson+Company
|Agency of the Year
|Akcelo
|B&T Award for Bravery
|M&C Saatchi Group
|UNCLOUD
|B&T Award for Diversity – The Work
|Eleven
|The Wheelchair Ballkid
|B&T Award For The Planet
|Man of Many
|Man of Many
|B&T Award For The Planet
|Paper Moose
|HIGHLY COMMENDED
|Best Content Marketing Strategy
|Howatson+Company
|I’m Dying Inside
|Best CTV Campaign
|Howatson+Company
|Always Free, Always Entertaining
|Best Digital Campaign
|Dig
|Margret – Bulla Chief Cottage Cheese Officer
|Best Digital Services
|Resolution Digital Australia
|Best Digital Transformation
|CHEP Network
|CHEP Network – Best Digital Transformation
|Best Direct Response Campaign
|The Hallway
|The Cardboard Cake
|Best Integrated Ad Campaign
|Football Australia
|Til Its Done
|Best Media Campaign
|Howatson+Company
|I’m Dying Inside
|Best Media Platform
|Broadsheet Media
|Best Out of Home Campaign
|Special
|The Gravy Train
|Best PR Campaign
|Special PR and PHD
|Shift 20 Initiative
|Best Regional Media Campaign
|Assembled Media
|Kioti – More Horses
|Best TV Campaign
|BMF
|Go Big on the Little Things
|Best Use of Social Media
|Howatson+Company
|I’m Dying Inside
|Best Use of Sponsorship
|EssenceMediacom
|Google #PixelPerspective
|Best Use of Tech and AI
|DDB Group Sydney
|The Original Mouthful
|Best Video Campaign
|Innocean Australia
|Kia is getting a Ute
|Branding, Design & CX Agency
|BMF
|Data-Driven Marketing
|Howatson+Company
|PetWatch
|Direct Response / Performance Agency
|Sparro by Brainlabs
|Emerging Agency
|Born
|Experiential / Promotional Agency
|Akcelo
|Independent Agency – Over 50 Employees
|Akcelo
|Independent Agency – Under 50 Employees
|Bullfrog
|Marketing Team of the Year
|Lion
|Marketing Technology Company of the Year
|Ideally
|Media Agency
|EssenceMediacom
|NSW Agency
|Akcelo
|People & Culture – Over 100 Employees
|BMF
|People & Culture – Under 100 Employees
|Avenue C
|PR Agency
|Eleven
|Production Company
|Jack Nimble
|QLD/Other States/Territories/NZ Agency
|Special
|Research Agency
|TRA
|Siren Award for Best Radio/Audio Campaign
|DDB Group Sydney
|The Original Mouthful
|VIC Agency
|Bullfrog
30 Under 30
Grand Prix
- Kelly Wu — Pinterest Australia
Agency Sales/Account Manager
- Kyle Gradidge — Hardhat
- Millie Mae Twort — The Works, part of Capgemini
- Tracy Trieu — whiteGREY
Creative
- Georgie Parchert — Innocean
- Lucas Fowler — Thinkerbell
- Nicholas Kelly — Abel
Entrepreneur
- Gabi Saper — CMY Cubes & SHE-com
- Jacob Arnott — We The People
- Sarah Pelecanos — TwentyTwo Digital
Marketing
- Amay Jain — Goodman Fielder
- Josh Pickstone — Uber & Uber Eats
- Siobhan McGeown — ABC
Media Planner/Buyer
- Ben Breden — Initiative
- Clare Farrugia — Hatched Media
- Kirsty Harley-Miers — OMD
Media Sales/Account Manager
- Kelly Wu — Pinterest Australia
- Monica Stopins — Scentre Group – BrandSpace
- Vijay Samuel — TikTok
PR
- Abbey Farlow — Havas Red
- Rachel Ecclestone — Herd MSL
- Rosemary Ball — changePR, part of The Shannon Company
Project Manager
- Aleksey Dunaeff — Webprofits
- Georgia Turner — Pedestrian Group
- Melissa Pont — EssenceMediacom
Strategy
- Eliza Millett — Innocean
- Pawena Kaniah — iProspect
- Rachel Tucker — Sayers
Tech
- Daniel Paull — RTB House
- Hannah Kingston — Mindshare
- Sarah Tan — Atlassian
People’s Choice
- Cindy Alexandra — Avid Collective
Women Leading Tech
Woman of the Year
Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere
Adtech
June Cheung — Scope3
Advocacy
Thoughtworks
Business Support
Whitney Newman — Essential Tech
Champion of Change
Cia Kouparitsas — WithYouWithMe
Customer Success
Jyo Shukla — Raptiv
Cyber Security
Kate Monckton — Deloitte
Data Science
Jacqueline Huvanandana — Woolworths Group
Delivery
Chelsea McPhail-Rosenberg — Woolworths Group
Design
Ashleigh Sterzenbach — Canva
Education/Research
Qiuhong Ke Monash — University
Engineering
Melissa Proxenos — Debtrak
Entrepreneur/Founder
Charlotte Bradshaw — Evrima Technologies
Executive Leader
Katrina Troughton — Adobe
Fintech
Kathryn Williams — KMint
Glass Ceiling
Kaelah Ford — Canva
Innovator
Tandadzo Matanda — Musa Ventures
Marketing
Sara Palmieri — Lenovo ANZ
Martech
Candice Ayad — Bank of Queensland Group
Mentor
Shan Wen — VMware
People and Culture
Christine van Hoffen — Tracksuit
People’s Choice
Wendy Komadina — Cloudflare
Product
Jo Magno — Canva
Public Relations
Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere
Rising Star
Grace Johnson — Anduril Australia
Sales
Anna Mascarello — Elastic
Social Impact Advocate
Sophia Symeou — Bill Fairies Pty Ltd
Sustainability Crusader
Cecille Weldon — Weldonco Advisory
Cairns Crocodile Awards
Audio Craft
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Wieden and Kennedy Tokyo
|Live Delicious
|
CJ CheilJedang Corp.
|Silver
|Howatson+Company
|TOUCH
|Mastercard
|Bronze
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Play it Safe
|
Sydney Opera House
B2B Campaign, Sponsored by LinkedIn
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Enigma
|Ken Oath: Two words that transformed a business.
|Kennards Hire
|Silver
|Salesforce
|Ask More of AI
|Salesforce
|Bronze
|Alchemy One
|Square and Alchemy One: Powering Melbourne Businesses with Arcade Ingenuity
|Square
Beauty and Wellness Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Resolution Digital
|MECCA Presents Sol De Janeiro
|MECCA
|Silver
|Ogilvy New Zealand
|Reminders are Everywhere
|
Breast Cancer Foundation
|Bronze
|Howatson+Company
|I’m Dying Inside
|Modibodi
Branded Content and Entertainment
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Thinkerbell
|Postcodes of Origin
|XXXX
|Silver
|Howatson+Company
|I’m Dying Inside
|Modibodi
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative
|Second Chance Champions
|
Transplant Australia
Changing the World Campaign, Sponsored by Pinterest
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Dentsu Creative
|Second Chance Champions
|
Transplant Australia
|Silver
|Howatson+Company
|TOUCH
|Mastercard
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Skins For Skin
|Vaseline
Creative Commerce
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Howatson+Company
|35+
|
Lord Nelson Brewery
|Silver
|Special Group
|THE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALE
|Virgin Australia
|Bronze
|Today The Brave
|True North
|True North
Design
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|VML Ogilvy Japan
|Edible Literature
|
Kameya Yoshinaga
|Silver
|The Hallway
|Impressions
|Boody
|Bronze
|Thinkerbell
|Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide
|
Lifeline International
Digital Craft
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|VML Ogilvy Japan / Studio X
|Santa in the Sky
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|Silver
|Five by Five Global
|emagineer website
|emagineer
Direct
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Skins For Skin
|Vaseline
|Silver
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Hello Christmas
|Telstra
|Bronze
|Howatson+Company
|Second Favourite Beer
|Matilda Bay
Experiential and Activation
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|BRING – Universal Music for Brands
|Music 101
|Campari
|Silver
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Skins For Skin
|Vaseline
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Australia
|Kentucky Fried Couture
|KFC Australia
Film
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Play it Safe
|
Sydney Opera House
|Silver
|Howatson+Company
|I’m Dying Inside
|Modibodi
|Bronze
|Howatson+Company
|A Jest, Surely
|ABC
Film Craft
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Play it Safe
|
Sydney Opera House
|Silver
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|This is Footy Country
|Telstra
|Bronze
|Howatson+Company
|TOUCH
|Mastercard
FMCG Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|VML Singapore
|CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX
|
UNILEVER – LUX
|Silver
|Howatson+Company
|Bedverts
|10:PM
|Bronze
|Connecting Plots
|The Experts in Air
|
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia
Food and Beverage Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|England Bitter
|VB
|Silver
|Awaken
|Jose Cuervo – Sparkling Margarita
|
Jose Cuervo – Proximo Spirits
|Bronze
|Howatson+Company
|Second Favourite Beer
|Matilda Bay
Healthcare, Sponsored by Alternaleaf
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Dentsu Creative
|Second Chance Champions
|
Transplant Australia
|Silver
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Skins For Skin
|Vaseline
|Bronze
|The Hallway
|Impressions
|Boody
Integrated
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Resolution Digital
|MECCA Presents Sol De Janeiro
|MECCA
|Silver
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Hello Christmas
|Telstra
|Bronze
|Seven Network / OMD
|AAMI to the Rescue
|Suncorp Group
Media
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Initiative
|Cricket Covers
|IAG
|Silver
|EssenceMediacom Australia
|Barbie: Painting Australia Pink
|Warner Bros
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Social Undistancing
|
Closeup Toothpaste
Media/Entertainment Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|EssenceMediacom Australia
|Barbie: Painting Australia Pink
|Warner Bros
|Silver
|Howatson+Company
|Mobster’s Lament
|ABC
|Bronze
|Initiative
|Take Me Back to 07, Girlfriend
|Amazon
Music Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|BRING – Universal Music for Brands
|DO IT AGAIN
|FIFA
|Silver
|Thinkerbell
|Release Line
|Lifeline Australia
|Bronze
|BRING – Universal Music for Brands
|Music 101
|Campari
Out of Home
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|EssenceMediacom Australia
|Barbie: Painting Australia PINK
|Warner Bros
|Silver
|The Hallway
|Impressions
|Boody
|Bronze
|Howatson+Company
|Bedverts
|10:pm
Public Relations Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|England Bitter
|VB
|Silver
|Thinkerbell
|The Delivery Bag in Disguise
|Menulog
|Bronze
|VML Singapore
|CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX
|
UNILEVER – LUX
Print and Publishing Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Rufus, powered by Initiative
|Take Me Back to 07, Girlfriend
|Amazon
|Silver
|The Brag Media
|Rolling Stone Australia Movember Zine
|Movember
|Bronze
|EssenceMediacom Australia
|Launching a paper, to make driving safer.
|
The Queensland Government
Radio and Audio
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Howatson+Company
|TOUCH
|Mastercard
|Silver
|Connecting Plots
|Let’s Clean Things Up
|30 Seconds
|Bronze
|BRING – Universal Music for Brands
|Do It Again
|FIFA
Retail Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Howatson+Company
|Second Favourite Beer
|Matilda Bay
|Silver
|The Hallway
|Impressions
|Boody
|Bronze
|Special Group
|THE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALE
|Virgin Australia
Social and Influencer
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Skins For Skin
|Vaseline
|Silver
|Howatson+Company
|I’m Dying Inside
|Modibodi
|Bronze
|World Vision Australia
|1000 Girls
|
World Vision Australia
Strategy and Effectiveness
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|The Hallway
|Impressions
|Boody
|Silver
|Howatson+Company
|EXHIBIT A-i
|
Maurice Blackburn Lawyers
|Bronze
|Today The Brave
|See The Big Picture
|Hoyts
Travel/Leisure Campaign
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Gold
|Connecting Plots
|Find Your Happy Place
|
Royal Agricultural Society of NSW
|Silver
|Atomic 212°
|Tourism NT – Summer Done Differently
|Tourism NT
|Bronze
|Today The Brave
|100% Holiday
|
Carnival Cruise Line
B&T’s Women In Media
|CATEGORY
|WINNER NAME
|COMPANY
|People’s Choice
|Steph Dix
|DDB Sydney
|Woman of the Year
|Cherie Clonan
|The Digital Picnic
|Lifetime Achievement
|Esther Clerehan
|Clerehan
|Agency Sales/Account Management
|Kandiese Villella
|GroupM Nexus, Mindshare
|Best Ad Campaign
|Til It’s Done
|Ogilvy Australia
|Business Support
|Rachel Green
|The HOYTS Group
|Casting Agent
|Simone Landes
|The Lifestyle Suite
|Champion of Change
|Victoria Curro
|R/GA
|Client Services
|Amanda Fuller
|DDB Sydney
|Creative
|Emma Robbins
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Creative Producer
|Kate Gooden
|Scoundrel
|Employer
|Equality Media + Marketing
|Equality Media + Marketing
|Entrepreneur
|Chiquita King
|Cocogun
|Executive Leader
|Jacquie Alley
|The Media Store
|Glass Ceiling Award
|Cherie Clonan
|The Digital Picnic
|Journalist/Producer
|Fiona Ellis-Jones
|ARN
|Marketing
|Polly Blenkinship
|Audible
|Media Planner/Buyer
|Katherine Pochroj
|EssenceMediacom
|Media Sales/Account Management
|Jess Cameron
|ARN
|Mentor
|Philippa Moig
|PHD
|People and Culture
|Marilla Akkermans
|Equality Media + Marketing
|Project Manager
|Bec Coulson
|IMAA
|Public Relations
|Caroline Catterall
|Keep Left
|Rising Star
|Cindy Diep
|Ogilvy Australia
|Social Change Maker
|Lisa Muxworthy & Kerry Warren
|news.com.au
|Social Media
|Shivani Maharaj
|Wavemaker
|Strategy
|Celia Garforth
|Special Group
|Sustainability Champion
|Natalie Dean-Weymark
|Compass Studio
|Tech
|Danica Bellchambers
|CHEP Network