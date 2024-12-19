AdvertisingB&T ExclusiveNewsletter

All The Winners & Grinners Of B&T’s Suite Of Awards In 2024!

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
14 Min Read

At B&T we live and breathe awards, always searching for new ways to recognise the incredible and diverse talent that makes up our industry.

As the year comes to a close, lets take a look back on all the winners who celebrated with us in 2024!

B&T Awards

Category Company Campaign Title
Advertising Agency Howatson+Company
Agency of the Year Akcelo
B&T Award for Bravery M&C Saatchi Group UNCLOUD
B&T Award for Diversity – The Work Eleven The Wheelchair Ballkid
B&T Award For The Planet Man of Many Man of Many
B&T Award For The Planet Paper Moose HIGHLY COMMENDED
Best Content Marketing Strategy Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside
Best CTV Campaign Howatson+Company Always Free, Always Entertaining
Best Digital Campaign Dig Margret – Bulla Chief Cottage Cheese Officer
Best Digital Services Resolution Digital Australia
Best Digital Transformation CHEP Network CHEP Network – Best Digital Transformation
Best Direct Response Campaign The Hallway The Cardboard Cake
Best Integrated Ad Campaign Football Australia Til Its Done
Best Media Campaign Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside
Best Media Platform Broadsheet Media
Best Out of Home Campaign Special The Gravy Train
Best PR Campaign Special PR and PHD Shift 20 Initiative
Best Regional Media Campaign Assembled Media Kioti – More Horses
Best TV Campaign BMF Go Big on the Little Things
Best Use of Social Media Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside
Best Use of Sponsorship EssenceMediacom Google #PixelPerspective
Best Use of Tech and AI DDB Group Sydney The Original Mouthful
Best Video Campaign Innocean Australia Kia is getting a Ute
Branding, Design & CX Agency BMF
Data-Driven Marketing Howatson+Company PetWatch
Direct Response / Performance Agency Sparro by Brainlabs
Emerging Agency Born
Experiential / Promotional Agency Akcelo
Independent Agency – Over 50 Employees Akcelo
Independent Agency – Under 50 Employees Bullfrog
Marketing Team of the Year Lion
Marketing Technology Company of the Year Ideally
Media Agency EssenceMediacom
NSW Agency Akcelo
People & Culture – Over 100 Employees BMF
People & Culture – Under 100 Employees Avenue C
PR Agency Eleven
Production Company Jack Nimble
QLD/Other States/Territories/NZ Agency Special
Research Agency TRA
Siren Award for Best Radio/Audio Campaign DDB Group Sydney The Original Mouthful
VIC Agency Bullfrog

30 Under 30

Grand Prix

  • Kelly Wu — Pinterest Australia

Agency Sales/Account Manager

  • Kyle Gradidge — Hardhat
  • Millie Mae Twort — The Works, part of Capgemini
  • Tracy Trieu — whiteGREY

Creative

  • Georgie Parchert — Innocean
  • Lucas Fowler — Thinkerbell
  • Nicholas Kelly — Abel

Entrepreneur

  • Gabi Saper — CMY Cubes & SHE-com
  • Jacob Arnott — We The People
  • Sarah Pelecanos — TwentyTwo Digital

Marketing

  • Amay Jain — Goodman Fielder
  • Josh Pickstone — Uber & Uber Eats
  • Siobhan McGeown — ABC

Media Planner/Buyer

  • Ben Breden — Initiative
  • Clare Farrugia — Hatched Media
  • Kirsty Harley-Miers — OMD

Media Sales/Account Manager

  • Kelly Wu — Pinterest Australia
  • Monica Stopins — Scentre Group – BrandSpace
  • Vijay Samuel — TikTok

PR

  • Abbey Farlow — Havas Red
  • Rachel Ecclestone — Herd MSL
  • Rosemary Ball — changePR, part of The Shannon Company

Project Manager

  • Aleksey Dunaeff — Webprofits
  • Georgia Turner — Pedestrian Group
  • Melissa Pont — EssenceMediacom

Strategy

  • Eliza Millett — Innocean
  • Pawena Kaniah — iProspect
  • Rachel Tucker — Sayers

Tech

  • Daniel Paull — RTB House
  • Hannah Kingston — Mindshare
  • Sarah Tan — Atlassian

People’s Choice

  • Cindy Alexandra — Avid Collective

Enter 30 under 30 for 2025 now!

Women Leading Tech

Woman of the Year
Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere

Adtech
June Cheung — Scope3

Advocacy
Thoughtworks

Business Support
Whitney Newman — Essential Tech

Champion of Change
Cia Kouparitsas — WithYouWithMe

Customer Success
Jyo Shukla — Raptiv

Cyber Security
Kate Monckton — Deloitte

Data Science
Jacqueline Huvanandana — Woolworths Group

Delivery
Chelsea McPhail-Rosenberg — Woolworths Group

Design
Ashleigh Sterzenbach — Canva

Education/Research
Qiuhong Ke Monash — University

Engineering
Melissa Proxenos — Debtrak

Entrepreneur/Founder
Charlotte Bradshaw — Evrima Technologies

Executive Leader
Katrina Troughton — Adobe

Fintech
Kathryn Williams — KMint

Glass Ceiling
Kaelah Ford — Canva

Innovator
Tandadzo Matanda — Musa Ventures

Marketing
Sara Palmieri — Lenovo ANZ

Martech
Candice Ayad — Bank of Queensland Group

Mentor
Shan Wen — VMware

People and Culture
Christine van Hoffen — Tracksuit

People’s Choice
Wendy Komadina — Cloudflare

Product
Jo Magno — Canva

Public Relations
Hannah Moreno — Third Hemisphere

Rising Star
Grace Johnson — Anduril Australia

Sales
Anna Mascarello — Elastic

Social Impact Advocate
Sophia Symeou — Bill Fairies Pty Ltd

Sustainability Crusader
Cecille Weldon — Weldonco Advisory

Enter Women Leading Tech for 2025 now!

Cairns Crocodile Awards

Audio Craft

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Wieden and Kennedy Tokyo Live Delicious
CJ CheilJedang Corp.
Silver Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard
Bronze The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Play it Safe
Sydney Opera House

B2B Campaign, Sponsored by LinkedIn

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Enigma Ken Oath: Two words that transformed a business. Kennards Hire
Silver Salesforce Ask More of AI Salesforce
Bronze Alchemy One Square and Alchemy One: Powering Melbourne Businesses with Arcade Ingenuity Square

Beauty and Wellness Campaign

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Resolution Digital MECCA Presents Sol De Janeiro MECCA
Silver Ogilvy New Zealand Reminders are Everywhere
Breast Cancer Foundation
Bronze Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi

Branded Content and Entertainment

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Thinkerbell Postcodes of Origin XXXX
Silver Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi
Bronze Dentsu Creative Second Chance Champions
Transplant Australia

Changing the World Campaign, Sponsored by Pinterest

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Dentsu Creative Second Chance Champions
Transplant Australia
Silver Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard
Bronze Ogilvy Singapore Skins For Skin Vaseline

Creative Commerce

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Howatson+Company 35+
Lord Nelson Brewery
Silver Special Group THE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALE Virgin Australia
Bronze Today The Brave True North True North

Design

Agency Campaign Client
Gold VML Ogilvy Japan Edible Literature
Kameya Yoshinaga
Silver The Hallway Impressions Boody
Bronze Thinkerbell Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide
Lifeline International

Digital Craft

Agency Campaign Client
Gold VML Ogilvy Japan / Studio X Santa in the Sky
The Coca-Cola Company
Silver Five by Five Global emagineer website emagineer

Direct

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Ogilvy Singapore Skins For Skin Vaseline
Silver The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Hello Christmas Telstra
Bronze Howatson+Company Second Favourite Beer Matilda Bay

Experiential and Activation

Agency Campaign Client
Gold BRING – Universal Music for Brands Music 101 Campari
Silver Ogilvy Singapore Skins For Skin Vaseline
Bronze Ogilvy Australia Kentucky Fried Couture KFC Australia

Film

Agency Campaign Client
Gold The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Play it Safe
Sydney Opera House
Silver Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi
Bronze Howatson+Company A Jest, Surely ABC

Film Craft

Agency Campaign Client
Gold The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Play it Safe
Sydney Opera House
Silver The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song This is Footy Country Telstra
Bronze Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard

FMCG Campaign

Agency Campaign Client
Gold VML Singapore CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX
UNILEVER – LUX
Silver Howatson+Company Bedverts 10:PM
Bronze Connecting Plots The Experts in Air
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia

Food and Beverage Campaign

Agency Campaign Client
Gold The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song England Bitter VB
Silver Awaken Jose Cuervo – Sparkling Margarita
Jose Cuervo – Proximo Spirits
Bronze Howatson+Company Second Favourite Beer Matilda Bay

Healthcare, Sponsored by Alternaleaf

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Dentsu Creative Second Chance Champions
Transplant Australia
Silver Ogilvy Singapore Skins For Skin Vaseline
Bronze The Hallway Impressions Boody

Integrated

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Resolution Digital MECCA Presents Sol De Janeiro MECCA
Silver The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Hello Christmas Telstra
Bronze Seven Network / OMD AAMI to the Rescue Suncorp Group

Media

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Initiative Cricket Covers IAG
Silver EssenceMediacom Australia Barbie: Painting Australia Pink Warner Bros
Bronze Ogilvy Singapore Social Undistancing
Closeup Toothpaste

Media/Entertainment Campaign

Agency Campaign Client
Gold EssenceMediacom Australia Barbie: Painting Australia Pink Warner Bros
Silver Howatson+Company Mobster’s Lament ABC
Bronze Initiative Take Me Back to 07, Girlfriend Amazon

Music Campaign

Agency Campaign Client
Gold BRING – Universal Music for Brands DO IT AGAIN FIFA
Silver Thinkerbell Release Line Lifeline Australia
Bronze BRING – Universal Music for Brands Music 101 Campari

Out of Home

Agency Campaign Client
Gold EssenceMediacom Australia Barbie: Painting Australia PINK Warner Bros
Silver The Hallway Impressions Boody
Bronze Howatson+Company Bedverts 10:pm

Public Relations Campaign

Agency Campaign Client
Gold The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song England Bitter VB
Silver Thinkerbell The Delivery Bag in Disguise Menulog
Bronze VML Singapore CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX
UNILEVER – LUX

Print and Publishing Campaign

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Rufus, powered by Initiative Take Me Back to 07, Girlfriend Amazon
Silver The Brag Media Rolling Stone Australia Movember Zine Movember
Bronze EssenceMediacom Australia Launching a paper, to make driving safer.
The Queensland Government

Radio and Audio

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard
Silver Connecting Plots Let’s Clean Things Up 30 Seconds
Bronze BRING – Universal Music for Brands Do It Again FIFA

Retail Campaign

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Howatson+Company Second Favourite Beer Matilda Bay
Silver The Hallway Impressions Boody
Bronze Special Group THE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALE Virgin Australia

Social and Influencer

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Ogilvy Singapore Skins For Skin Vaseline
Silver Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi
Bronze World Vision Australia 1000 Girls
World Vision Australia

Strategy and Effectiveness

Agency Campaign Client
Gold The Hallway Impressions Boody
Silver Howatson+Company EXHIBIT A-i
Maurice Blackburn Lawyers
Bronze Today The Brave See The Big Picture Hoyts

Travel/Leisure Campaign

Agency Campaign Client
Gold Connecting Plots Find Your Happy Place
Royal Agricultural Society of NSW
Silver Atomic 212° Tourism NT – Summer Done Differently Tourism NT
Bronze Today The Brave 100% Holiday
Carnival Cruise Line

Enter the Cairns Crocodile Awards for 2025 now!

B&T’s Women In Media

CATEGORY WINNER NAME COMPANY
People’s Choice Steph Dix DDB Sydney
Woman of the Year Cherie Clonan The Digital Picnic
Lifetime Achievement Esther Clerehan Clerehan
Agency Sales/Account Management Kandiese Villella GroupM Nexus, Mindshare
Best Ad Campaign Til It’s Done Ogilvy Australia
Business Support Rachel Green The HOYTS Group
Casting Agent Simone Landes The Lifestyle Suite
Champion of Change Victoria Curro R/GA
Client Services Amanda Fuller DDB Sydney
Creative Emma Robbins M&C Saatchi Group
Creative Producer Kate Gooden Scoundrel
Employer Equality Media + Marketing Equality Media + Marketing
Entrepreneur Chiquita King Cocogun
Executive Leader Jacquie Alley The Media Store
Glass Ceiling Award Cherie Clonan The Digital Picnic
Journalist/Producer Fiona Ellis-Jones ARN
Marketing Polly Blenkinship Audible
Media Planner/Buyer Katherine Pochroj EssenceMediacom
Media Sales/Account Management Jess Cameron ARN
Mentor Philippa Moig PHD
People and Culture Marilla Akkermans Equality Media + Marketing
Project Manager Bec Coulson IMAA
Public Relations Caroline Catterall Keep Left
Rising Star Cindy Diep Ogilvy Australia
Social Change Maker Lisa Muxworthy & Kerry Warren news.com.au
Social Media Shivani Maharaj Wavemaker
Strategy Celia Garforth Special Group
Sustainability Champion Natalie Dean-Weymark Compass Studio
Tech Danica Bellchambers CHEP Network

Related posts:

  1. Avid Collective’s Cindy Alexandra: “Growth Is Inherently Uncomfortable”
  2. Need Some Festive & Holiday Inspo? Cairns Crocodiles Has You Covered
  3. Schweppes Shows Its Soft Side With New NGV Activation Via Clems
  4. Merry Christmas From B&T
TAGGED: , , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Merry Christmas From B&T
Qatar Airways Takes AI Campaign Festive With Holiday-Themed Scenes & Interactive Giveaway
Adland’s Revolving Door: The Power Moves That Shaped The Industry in 2024
Nine Sets Sail With Sydney To Hobart Race 2024
Register Lost your password?