Advertisers Concerned As Privacy Act Changes Enter Parliament This Month

The federal government is set to introduce major reforms to the Privacy Act, with attorney-general Mark Dreyfus confirming the overhaul remains on schedule for introduction to parliament this month.

Speaking at the Sydney Institute, Dreyfus did not confirm an exact date but reiterated that the reforms, initially slated for September, are still expected to be tabled within that timeframe. “I’ve previously stated that privacy legislation, marking the start of Privacy Act reform following a review by my department, will be introduced in September,” he said.

This push for reform is driven by growing concerns over online scams, frequent data breaches, and the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. The changes aim to modernise privacy laws, including revising the scope of data companies are allowed to collect from individuals.

The government has already signalled its approval, either wholly or in principle, for 106 recommendations from the Privacy Act Review.

Advertisers have voiced concerns over the potential impact on their ability to gather data, which many argue is crucial for targeting the right audience with appropriate messaging and protecting vulnerable groups like children from unsuitable ads.

The IAB’s Data Advertising State of the Nation report recently revealed that 94% of advertising decision-makers and influencers surveyed rated the usage of

data as critical or very important for commercial success in digital advertising and driving business growth.

Speaking recently at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s (IAB) Data and Privacy Summit, the industry body’s director of policy and regulatory affairs, Sarah Waladan, said that the proposed changes to the Privacy Act leave a lot to be desired for adland — and potentially raises more questions than providing answers.

“The most recent discussions we’ve had with the government have shown that they’re still pursuing a broad opt-out right from receiving any content or advertising based on targeting,” she told a packed house in Sydney.

“Targeting is [currently] defined as inclusion or exclusion of an individual in any sort of cohort, regardless of the nature or size of the cohort. The problem from our perspective is that putting data into cohorts is fundamental to how the online ecosystem works,” she explained.