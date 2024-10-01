Active International Celebrates 40 Years With Executive Leadership Promotions

Active International, an AMS Company, has celebrated its 40th year as a provider of media and client solutions, by announcing key staff changes.

Cameron Baxter has become head of customer solutions, and Ben Croston has become head of partnerships. Both roles will work closely with clients to restore total book value in slow-moving or obsolete inventory.

“We are setting out on our next 40 years with some exciting new changes that align our organisation with the landscape in which we operate for all our stakeholders”, said Sarah Keith, Group MD, Australia. “I’m proud to say that we have built a high calibre of talent and a resilient business able to evolve with our clients and market demand, to offer sustainable, growth-oriented solutions to our people, clients and partners today and in the future”.

The celebration coincides with the repositioning of Active Media Services as AMS, an independent media solutions company with 13 offices and more than 600 employees across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific. In Australia, Active International continues to focus on transparency, efficiency, and sustainability, delivering significant value and growth for clients.

“2024 marks our 40th anniversary and I couldn’t be prouder of the team we have built, innovative solutions we’ve developed for clients, and milestones we’ve achieved. Our next 40 years starts today, and with it, some exciting new changes that align our organization with the current landscape,” said Arthur Wagner, co-founder and executive chairman of AMS.

“As we reach this big milestone, the time is right to reposition Active Media Services as AMS: a brand which better reflects what the company is today and is more inclusive of our total market,” Keith added.