Acoustic CEO Mark Cattini Unpacks The Growing Need For Behavioural Experience Tools

As marketers continue to grapple with access to consumer data and the best ways to leverage it, there is a growing need for streamlined solutions that enable personalised customer journey orchestration. Enter Acoustic Connect.

Acoustic Connect is a B2C customer engagement platform that empowers brands with deeper customer insights and the ability to create and deliver highly personalised experiences efficiently. With Boston-based CEO Mark Cattini in town for just a few days, he took time out of his busy schedule to sit down with B&T to discuss the company’s transformation and the value of understanding consumer behavioural experience.

The product integrates multi-channel marketing automation with in-depth behavioural experience analytics. This integration is crucial for understanding not just who the customers are but how they interact with digital properties. By doing so, marketers can tailor their messaging and campaigns based on real-time behavioural data. Behavioural experience (BX) refers to users’ detailed actions and behaviours while interacting with digital assets. Acoustic Connect allows marketers to capture and analyse this data, offering insights beyond traditional metrics like page views or click-through rates. For example, if a customer hovers over a coupon code multiple times but struggles to use it, Acoustic Connect can identify this issue, allowing the brand to address it promptly.

“I’m a big Nike fan. I’m an existing customer, and they send me emails regularly. I open it – and there’s your open rate. I click on it – and there’s your click-through rate. Now I’m on the site, I go to the product area. I might click from high to low or low to high – that tells them whether I’m price-sensitive or not. Or I might struggle, for example, with a coupon code. That’s how I’m engaging and behaving with this brand,” Cattini explained.

“Nike has spent tens of millions of dollars to get me to that asset. What they will know, through most technologies, is how long I was on a page or whether I abandoned the cart. What they won’t understand is whether I tried to use a coupon code and something was wrong with it. They won’t understand that I just hovered over a certain area again and again. If the first thing you do when you go to a site is click on low to high, for example, you’re likely price sensitive. If you go high or too low, you’re likely not. And so we can understand that behaviour. That’s why it’s called behavioural experience”.

By analysing these behaviours, Nike, for example, can segment customers more effectively and personalise follow-up messages. For instance, a highly engaged customer might receive an SMS with a special discount, while a less interested visitor might get a different offer. This level of personalisation is possible because Acoustic Connect provides a comprehensive view of the customer’s journey, enabling more precise and effective marketing strategies.

“The most important thing that a brand needs to understand is how engaged you are. That is the unique first-party data we are creating; if you use Acoustic Connect, we equate that data with that behavioural experience. We understand that behavioural experience, and based on that, we put you on the most appropriate journey”.

Acoustic Connect’s strength lies in its unification of marketing automation and behavioural analytics into a single platform. This consolidation means marketers no longer need to juggle multiple systems or embark on complex IT projects to integrate disparate data sources. Instead, they have a streamlined solution that provides unparalleled insights and actionable data.

“Marketers could go off and buy three different systems to try and do that today. But then you’re stuck with an IT project to integrate these different things and might need another piece of technology, like a customer data platform, to bring it all together. A huge industry problem is that martech utilisation is going down, but at the same time, reports are saying that there are over 14,000 vendors in the space – and that’s just going up and up every year. So, the problem we’re trying to address is offering a solution that will consolidate but bring unparalleled insight into the experience. There’s no one else on the market that has architected a single solution,” Aidan Lynch, vice president of sales and general manager APJ at Acoustic, explained to B&T.

Acoustic is committed to continuous innovation, with a rigorous release schedule that brings new features and enhancements to Acoustic Connect. The transition to Snowflake for data architecture in their recent R4 release signifies a long-term sustainable competitive differentiation, emphasising the importance of a robust and flexible data layer.

With upcoming releases, Acoustic aims to further enhance Acoustic Connect’s capabilities, focusing on rapid innovation around features and expanding its customer base. The goal is to retain existing clients and attract new ones by demonstrating clear value and differentiation from other marketing technologies.

“We’re beginning to move our customer base over from the legacy platform, and we’re beginning to win new logos. We’re starting to displace some of the biggest Martech vendors in the world. Because of one- time to value, two – price points that frankly make sense and three- the need for behavioural experience”.

Acoustic Connect represents a significant leap forward in how marketers can understand and influence customer behaviour. By integrating behavioural experience with marketing automation, Acoustic provides a powerful tool that transforms data into actionable insights. This allows brands to engage with customers more effectively, driving better outcomes and ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction. As Acoustic continues to innovate and evolve, it sets a new standard for what is possible in digital marketing, ensuring that marketers have the insights they need to succeed in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.