ABC Secures $126 Million Funding Lifeline

The Albanese government has announced at least $126 million of funding for the ABC over three years, providing much-needed relief following years of cuts that have strained the national broadcaster.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland also announced Labor’s plans to legislate five-year funding agreements for the ABC and SBS, a key 2022 election promise.

The funding increase will take effect from 2026-27, with allocations of $40.9 million in 2026-27, $42.2 million in 2027-28, and $43 million in subsequent years.

Minister Rowland confirmed the final year’s uplift would become part of the ABC’s base funding moving forward. She said the new laws would not dictate funding amounts but would offer longer-term certainty.

“The amount of funding would remain a decision for the government of the day, informed by future funding and investment needs of the national broadcasters,” Rowland said.

The decision comes in response to ABC Chair Kim Williams, who recently highlighted the broadcaster’s struggles following a 14 per cent real-term funding cut over the past decade.

Speaking at the National Press Club in November, Williams said: “Over the past decade, the ABC’s annual funding had fallen by $150 million in inflation-adjusted terms. When public investment in the ABC is discussed, it is often observed that its annual budget is over a billion dollars. The fact remains, however, that the budget allocation has not kept pace with rising costs.”

“As our nation has become richer, our nation’s broadcaster has become much poorer”.

The funding boost addresses gaps in the past ten years, including as the indexation freeze of 2018, which prevented ABC’s budget from rising with inflation. Though indexation was reinstated in 2022, a shortfall of approximately $42 million annually remained.

Labor previously moved to close this gap with an $83.7 million uplift over four years in the 2022-23 budget. Now, the new funding will include an $83.1 million one-off top-up over two years, followed by a permanent $43 million annual increase.

Outgoing ABC managing director David Anderson welcomed the funding. “The ABC welcomes the additional investment announced by the government today which will provide improved financial certainty and stability. We look forward to working with the government on the proposal to provide enhanced legislative protection for funding stability,” he said.

“At a time when trusted news and information, quality Australian content and connecting communities is more important than ever, continued investment in the ABC is critical to support the democratic process, reflect our unique culture and build our national identity through Australian stories.”

Since 1989, ABC and SBS funding has been reviewed in three-year cycles, aligning with federal election terms. While these cycles offered greater predictability than annual funding, they also allowed incoming governments to set new funding terms. Labor argues its proposed five-year terms will provide greater stability and reduce the risk of political interference.

“The Albanese government is committed to supporting the independence of the ABC and SBS, and funding stability is an important safeguard,” Rowland said. “The review has identified options to further support the independence of the ABC and SBS by strengthening funding and governance arrangements”.

Although the laws will not be finalised before the next election, legislating five-year terms would require a future government to formally overturn the law to shorten the funding window.

The proposed review also raises options to limit governments’ ability to adjust funding mid-cycle, but Ms Rowland said further consultation is required.

The news follows an announcement this morning that the ABC board has appointed Hugh Marks as its new managing director. Appointed on a five-year term, Marks will serve as editor-in-chief with responsibility for all editorial content. His appointment is effective from Monday, 10 March 2025.

The additional $126 million in funding represents a crucial step toward restoring financial stability for the ABC.