4K Coverage, Bespoke Graphics & Dedicated Commentary: Inside Kayo Sports’ Strategy To Win The Streaming War

Kayo Sports is celebrating a record-breaking AFL season, marking the first year under the new landmark broadcast rights deal between the AFL, Foxtel Group and Channel Seven. With Fox Footy securing exclusive Saturday match rights in Victoria and Tasmania and expanding its production capabilities, Kayo set out to position itself as the go-to destination for live AFL coverage — and according to the sports streaming giant, it’s working.

According to Kayo CEO Julian Ogrin, AFL viewership on Kayo Sports is up 16 per cent year-on-year in 2025. “That’s particularly impressive considering we came off the back of a record season last year with viewing up nearly 40 per cent,” he said.

Much of this growth is being driven by a bold overhaul of Kayo’s footy offering, headlined by Super Saturday LIVE — a full-day event designed to keep fans engaged from the first bounce to the final siren. “This year, Fox Footy launched dedicated commentary on every match, bespoke graphics, 4K coverage and Super Saturday LIVE, which brings the best of live footy to customers,” Ogrin said.

The cornerstone of Kayo’s AFL experience in 2025 is its complete control of match-day production. For the first time, Fox Footy is providing commentary and graphics for every single game of the season. This level of creative control has enabled the broadcaster to dial up the entertainment and insight, while offering fans more choice in how they watch.

“We’ve thrown everything at this year’s coverage,” Ogrin said. “Fox Footy has bolstered its unrivalled commentary team with new faces. Hall of Famer Leigh Matthews and AFL greats Adam Simpson, Shaun Burgoyne and Tom Hawkins have joined the line-up, providing more expert analysis and greater choice for fans.”

“Now viewers can choose to listen to Fox Footy’s callers on every game, including Matt Hill and Mark Howard on Thursday Night Footy and Gerard Whateley and Anthony Hudson on Friday Night Footy”.

The personalised coverage is proving a hit with audiences — and brands. “We are seeing a great response from our advertising partners,” Ogrin continued. “With our new rights, not only do we have more footy than ever, but we’ve also gained new ways to connect brands with passionate AFL fans. We’ve attracted 10 new partners this season and brought back 35 returning partners, resulting in a year-on-year uplift in AFL sponsorship revenue”.

While traditional broadcasters still play a vital role in the AFL ecosystem, Kayo is firmly positioning itself as the home for fans who want flexibility, premium quality and full-season access.

“Kayo Sports offers the biggest and broadest choice of sports from around the globe, with innovative features that put the customer in control,” said Ogrin. “Fox Footy powers our AFL offering with an unmatched team of experts and award-winning entertainment shows, all in 4K.”

And there are more plans in the works. “We work with all our partners, especially Australian sports codes, to ensure we’re delivering the best possible coverage and experience,” he said. “If the sports grow in participation and attendance, the viewership also grows. That’s a good result for everyone — including our advertising partners.”

Kayo’s ambitious strategy isn’t just about match-day production — it’s also about seizing national moments to drive subscriber growth. A key example is this weekends Gather Round, which has fast become one of the biggest events on the AFL calendar.

“Gather Round is a great example of how we partner with the AFL to innovate and help grow the game,” said Ogrin. “Fox Footy will be on ground in Adelaide delivering 35 hours of live coverage across the week, all nine games live, delivered by 30 commentators and hosts, and produced by a crew of 200.”

To maximise reach in South Australia, Kayo has launched a $1 introductory offer for new customers in the state. “It’s about inviting South Australians who don’t have Kayo to experience the excitement of Gather Round,” Ogrin explained. “By giving fans the opportunity to try the platform for just $1 for their first month and experience the unbeatable value the service offers, we hope they stay and enjoy the rest of the season.”

“Not only will they get access to every AFL game, every round, live and ad-break free during play, but access to more than 50 sports, including Masters coverage this week (which for the first time is live and exclusive to Fox Sports), the F1, Supercars, Netball, and more”.

Kayo Sports’ strong AFL performance this season is just one part of a bigger play unfolding across the Australian streaming landscape. While international giants like Disney+ and Amazon Prime increasingly eye local sports rights, Foxtel — now under new ownership — is clearly shooting to sharpening its competitive edge.

Global sports streamer DAZN has completed its acquisition of Foxtel Group from News Corp, a move that sees Foxtel — including Kayo Sports, BINGE, and Hubbl — continue as a standalone business while gaining access to DAZN’s global reach, next-gen technology, and a growing portfolio of international sports rights.

“This is an exciting day for DAZN and Foxtel Group,” said DAZN CEO Shay Segev when the deal was sealed last week. Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany echoed the sentiment, adding that the deal will allow Kayo and its sister platforms to better compete with global streamers “without sacrificing its Australian identity.”

At the same time, Disney+ has confirmed that ESPN content is now fully integrated into its platform, signalling a potential challenge to Foxtel’s traditional sports dominance. Negotiations are underway to preserve its long-standing relationship with ESPN.

Disney+, while not currently offering an advertising tier in Australia, is increasingly vocal about its sports ambitions — even expressing interest in securing rights to a “tier one Australian sport.” That ambition could soon be tested, with NRL rights up for grabs from 2027 as current deals with Foxtel and Channel Nine expire.

The battleground is shifting rapidly. With interest in AFL growing, and backing from the technological and financial muscle of DAZN, Foxtel is making a clear statement: it’s not just staying in the game — it’s playing to win.