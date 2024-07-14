25 Years Of Nautical Nonsense: SpongeBob SquarePants Actors On How The Show Still Makes Waves

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea… SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS! In 2024, everyone’s favourite yellow, absorbent and porous friend and all the crew from Bikini Bottom are celebrating the program’s 25th anniversary!
Since its debut on July 17, 1999, this beloved animated series has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide with its whimsical underwater adventures and endearing characters.
Created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced in Burbank, California, SpongeBob SquarePants follows the escapades of SpongeBob himself, voiced by Tom Kenny, a perpetually optimistic sea sponge who resides in a pineapple under the sea. His companions include the lovably dimwitted Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), the cantankerous Squidward (voiced by Rodger Bumpass), the money-loving Mr. Krabs (voiced by Clancy Brown), the adventurous scientist Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence), and the conniving Plankton (voiced by Mr. Lawrence).
To celebrate the 25th anniversary, one very excited B&T journalist chatted with Spongebob and Patrick, sadly not in character, on how the show has evolved over the years and just what makes it resonate with audiences so deeply 25 years on.
“The characters are inherently likeable and clearly understandable for children, and there’s something also lovable about them. I mean, Squidward manages to play the grumpy, the quintessential grumpy neighbour and also be hilarious at the same time. That’s pretty hard,” said Faberbakke.
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 will be a highlight of the anniversary celebrations, featuring SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star as the first animated characters to host a full-length awards show. This innovative event kicks off a series of multiplatform initiatives to honour one of the most iconic animated series of all time.
SpongeBob SquarePants has not only dominated television screens but has also made a significant impact across digital platforms and social media. With over 137 million social media followers worldwide, SpongeBob characters surpass even some of the most prominent celebrities in online engagement. The series’ YouTube channels boast billions of views and millions of subscribers, solidifying its status as a global phenomenon.
The SpongeBob universe continues to expand with new projects and collaborations, including spin-offs like “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” and “The Patrick Star Show,” exciting theatrical releases, a Tony-award-winning musical, and innovative gaming ventures. As SpongeBob SquarePants enters its 25th year, its legacy as a timeless icon of animation remains as strong as ever, bringing joy and laughter to audiences of all ages across the globe.