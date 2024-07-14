25 Years Of Nautical Nonsense: SpongeBob SquarePants Actors On How The Show Still Makes Waves

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea… SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS! In 2024, everyone’s favourite yellow, absorbent and porous friend and all the crew from Bikini Bottom are celebrating the program’s 25th anniversary!

Since its debut on July 17, 1999, this beloved animated series has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide with its whimsical underwater adventures and endearing characters.

Created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced in Burbank, California, SpongeBob SquarePants follows the escapades of SpongeBob himself, voiced by Tom Kenny, a perpetually optimistic sea sponge who resides in a pineapple under the sea. His companions include the lovably dimwitted Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), the cantankerous Squidward (voiced by Rodger Bumpass), the money-loving Mr. Krabs (voiced by Clancy Brown), the adventurous scientist Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence), and the conniving Plankton (voiced by Mr. Lawrence).

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, one very excited B&T journalist chatted with Spongebob and Patrick, sadly not in character, on how the show has evolved over the years and just what makes it resonate with audiences so deeply 25 years on.

In its illustrious 25-year journey, SpongeBob SquarePants has not only captivated audiences worldwide with its nautical antics but has also welcomed an impressive roster of guest stars from the realms of film, music, and television. Icons like David Bowie, Scarlett Johansson, Johnny Depp, Amy Poehler, and Mark Hamill have all left their mark on Bikini Bottom, lending their voices to memorable characters that have enriched the series’ storytelling. At its core, the show captures universal themes of friendship, optimism, and the challenges of everyday life through the quirky inhabitants of Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob himself embodies the spirit of resilience in the face of adversity. His best friend, Patrick Star, epitomises carefree innocence, while the cynical Squidward Tentacles represents the relatable struggle of finding fulfilment amidst daily monotony. These characters, alongside an array of eccentric personalities, navigate humorous and often surreal situations that mirror real-world experiences, making SpongeBob SquarePants a timeless and relatable favourite among audiences worldwide. And on top of all that… it’s just plain fun! “It’s fun, and it’s silly. And I think the sense of fun and silliness still emanates from new episodes the same way it did from episodes we made 25 years ago. SpongeBob still seems familiar and current at the same time. It’s old and comfortable but also kind of new and stylish,” remarked Kenny.

“The characters are inherently likeable and clearly understandable for children, and there’s something also lovable about them. I mean, Squidward manages to play the grumpy, the quintessential grumpy neighbour and also be hilarious at the same time. That’s pretty hard,” said Faberbakke.

“I’ve been doing this character for 25 years, and I’ve never gotten tired of it. I guarantee you that if this were a live-action character that I was performing on camera for 25 years, I would be tired of it. It’s remarkable. Patrick still makes me laugh,” said Faberbakke.

While little pieces of the characters may have changed over the years, one thing that has always remained the same is the actors dedication and excitement that they bring into every day of recording. “One thing that’s been the same since 1997 or 98 when we recorded the pilot is we just want to do a good job. We want to make it as funny as it can be,” said Kenny. “You’ve got the best job in the world. You better respect that”.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 will be a highlight of the anniversary celebrations, featuring SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star as the first animated characters to host a full-length awards show. This innovative event kicks off a series of multiplatform initiatives to honour one of the most iconic animated series of all time.

SpongeBob SquarePants has not only dominated television screens but has also made a significant impact across digital platforms and social media. With over 137 million social media followers worldwide, SpongeBob characters surpass even some of the most prominent celebrities in online engagement. The series’ YouTube channels boast billions of views and millions of subscribers, solidifying its status as a global phenomenon.

The SpongeBob universe continues to expand with new projects and collaborations, including spin-offs like “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” and “The Patrick Star Show,” exciting theatrical releases, a Tony-award-winning musical, and innovative gaming ventures. As SpongeBob SquarePants enters its 25th year, its legacy as a timeless icon of animation remains as strong as ever, bringing joy and laughter to audiences of all ages across the globe.