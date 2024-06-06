🐊 Hear From The Inaugral Cairns Crocodile Winners!🐊

It was a night of firsts for many of us as Cannes In Cairns launched the very first Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

Lead image: Howatson + Co Team

Delegates turned up in droves to see just who had won gold, silver and bronze in each category, with The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, taking home the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Grand Prix after collecting four Gold Crocs, three Silver Crocs and one Bronze Croc.

Check out the full list of Cairns Crocodiles winners here!

Some eager members of the B&T staff were waiting outside the auditorium, equipped with a list of some of the strangest questions ever to be asked at an awards show… even getting winners to throw in their best croc chomp here and there.

So, without further ado, let’s hear from some of our inaugural Cairns Crocodiles winners.

The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song

Honourable mention to Howatson + Co

Wieden+Kennedy become the first ever Cairns Crocodile winners!!!

Let’s hear it for the indies!

Who’d win in a fight… a crocodile or a lion?

What would you name your Crocodile?

