Young Lions Competitions Launch Live Masterclass

New for this year, the Young Lions Competitions Live Masterclass is designed to help you prepare for your local competitions, and set you on your path to the Palais – preparing you for creative success and, for the very best, a trip to Cannes Lions 2024.

Join at 12:00pm GMT on 5 February for ‘Empower your Creative Process, Conquer Fear and Thrive in Young Lions Competitions 2024’ – a virtual Masterclass event consisting of talks and a Q&A covering creative bravery, breaking norms and future proofing your creative career.

During the session, you’ll learn:

what the Young Lions Competitions are

how to thrive during your local competition

what it takes to win a LION, from previous winners

how to tackle the ever-changing creative world and navigate your career in creativity

the next steps for anyone 30 and under interested in the Young Lions Competitions.

The Masterclass is free to all and will be recorded – so don’t worry if you can’t make it on the day, you’ll be able to watch the recording back from 8 February.

Interested? Sign up using the Zoom registration page below, and get ready to enter the Young Lions Competitions with all the creative tools you need to make history.