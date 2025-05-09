Winners Announced: The Age Book Of The Year Awarded To “Books That Stay With Readers Long After Their Final Pages”

The Age’s annual Book of the Year Awards were held last Thursday, May 8 during the opening night of the Melbourne Writers Festival. Authors Rodney Hall and Lech Blaine led an esteemed field of writers.

With Hall’s novel Vortex taking out the fiction category, and Blaine’s memoir Australian Gospel awarded best non-fiction, the winners each received $10,000 thanks to the Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund.

Both authors were praised by the judges for writing books that stay with readers long after their final pages. Judges – author and critic Bram Presser; The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald’s Canberra Bureau Chief Michelle Griffin; author, reviewer and mission director of Caritas Australia, Michael McGirr, and author and director Lorin Clake.

Queensland-based Hall, who is 89 and unable to attend the awards in person, said that Vortex “was a risk from the beginning”. The novel, which is set in Brisbane in 1954, depicts an alternative history of the 20th century.

Blaine’s memoir Australian Gospel tells the story of his family’s battle with the biological parents of his three fostered siblings. The parents were Christian fanatics who fought for decades to get their children back.

“Engaging with thought provoking ideas and stories is addictive and The Age is proud of its long history encouraging that addiction through its coverage of the literary scene and support of writers around the country”, said Patrick Elliget, editor, The Age.

The Age Book of the Year Awards has been running for 44 years and has honoured some of the most celebrated writers in Australia including David Malouf, Thea Astley, Tony Birch, Tim Winton, Elizabeth Jolley and Robbie Arnott.