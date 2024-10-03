Wildstone & Manboom Join The Outdoor Media Association

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today announced two new members, Wildstone and Manboom, highlighting continued growth and commitment to unifying the Out of Home (OOH) industry. The addition of Wildstone and Manboom brings the total number of asset owner members to four, further representing the OMA’s ability to represent a diverse range of stakeholders.

“The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) is excited to welcome two new asset owner members, Wildstone and Manboom. This addition strengthens the OOH industry’s ability to innovate and grow, reinforcing our mission to support collaboration and diverse formats across the industry. We look forward to their contributions as we continue advancing outdoor advertising in Australia,” said CEO of the OMA, Elizabeth McIntyre.

OMA members have access to a range of benefits, including research and insights, collaborative industry campaigns, advocacy and representation to government, audience measurements and networking opportunities.

“We are thrilled to join the OMA and contribute to the growth and evolution of the OOH industry. Our focus on introducing new, valuable outdoor advertising locations to the market, as well as transforming classic panels into digital sites, aligns perfectly with OMA’s mission to drive the industry forward,” said Noel Cook, managing director of Wildstone Australia.

“Being part of the OMA community offers an incredible opportunity to collaborate with key players in the OOH industry, and we look forward to bringing our expertise in property development and advertising to the table,” said Helen Da Silva, general manager of Manboom.