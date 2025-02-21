Who Are The Agencies Supporting Labor And The Coalition In The Election?

Creative and media agencies will play a vital role helping all sides of politics during the federal election campaign. B&T has learned who will be helping Anthony Albanese try to get re-elected and those supporting Peter Dutton’s campaign to Australia’s 32nd Prime Minister.

The two major parties have chosen and briefed their creative and media agencies, with some familiar names in the respective line ups.

As B&T previously revealed, Mindshare has been tapped by the Australian Labor Party to handle media for the incumbent government.

Election campaigning veteran Dee Madigan and her agency Campaign Edge will lead creative for the ALP, a role she has carried out many times before.

Madigan has worked on more than 20 election campaigns and was the creative director for the 2022 Australian Labor Party election win.

In Western Australia, a key battleground state that Labor has been tipped to lose ground in, Labor will also be working with Moss Group.

Meanwhile, the ALP has also enlisted the Shannon Behaviour Change to help out in a key Melbourne seat that is a Greens stronghold.

The Coalition is primarily supported by two agencies.

Adelaide headquartered kwpx will handle creative as it did during the last federal election.

Atomic 212° has been tapped to handle media planning and buying. At the last federal election, kwpx’s media division carried out media duties, but has since been acquired by Atomic 212°. The two agencies have a long-running working relationship.

All agencies B&T approached declined to comment about their remits.

B&T asked The Greens and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party about their agency support but did not receive a reply at the time of publishing.