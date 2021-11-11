“When They Do Great, We Feel Great”: YouTube’s Mark Wheeler On Celebrating Success With Creators, Brands & Agencies

In the lead-up to this year’s B&T Awards, we caught up with Google’s head of YouTube marketing for Australia and New Zealand, Mark Wheeler, to find out why YouTube decided to throw its support behind the event as presenting partner, and how the company recognises and celebrates its own achievements and success…

Why did YouTube decide to come on board as principal sponsor of this year’s B&T Awards?

The B&T Awards not only celebrates creativity, but also importantly recognises the impact and business results it drives. For that reason, we were really excited to partner with B&T on the awards.

What are you most looking forward to at this year’s B&T Awards?

I’m excited to celebrate those brands and agencies that are doing great work on the platform and those using YouTube to engage their audiences and drive great results.

After a big year, it’s going to be great to get off the desk and screen and have a proper celebration.

YouTube is also sponsoring a new category at this year’s B&T Awards. What will the winner of the Best YouTube Campaign award represent?

Audiences across Australia and New Zealand love coming to YouTube to explore their passions, to be educated and entertained.

Advertisers continue to see YouTube as an essential part of their media mix for driving business and brand results – we want to recognise those businesses with the new Best YouTube Campaign category.

In what ways does YouTube recognise and celebrate its own achievements and success, be they big or small?

Our success on YouTube is the shared success of our content, creators, and brands and agencies. So, we celebrate with them – when they do great, we feel great.

What’s your message to all of the finalists for this year’s B&T Awards?

Congratulations!

After another wild year of twists and turns, the finalists have risen to the challenge of capturing their ever-reducing audience’s attention, and delivering business results and impact. It’s no mean feat.

I’ve loved seeing brands and agencies showcase great creative storytelling, such as understanding how to drive attention and new story arcs.

Do you have any tips for the MCs on holding a crowd at what is sure to be a pretty raucous event?

I’d advise the MCs to take a leaf out of the book of the best ads and content on YouTube. Keep your audience engaged, in mind…and don’t come between them and the bar!

The B&T Awards are a good excuse for attendees to don their glad rags in celebration. Do you have an outfit picked out already?

Like the rest of the attendees, I’ll be trading in my work from home wear for something smart. A suit will feel very formal!

