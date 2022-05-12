Wednesday TV Wrap: The Final Showdown Between ScoMo & Albo Pulls In 527,000 Viewers

Seven hosted the final political debate between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese and it drew in 527,000 eyeballs – I guess everyone is getting election fatigue?

Seven News hit 950,000 viewers while Nine News earned 888,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 704,000 viewers – Grimshaw as always is a shining star!

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 565,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 473,000 and Big Brother brought in 379,000 viewers – I feel like lockdowns would have at least prepared contestants for the boredom of being locked in a house.

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 484,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Travel Guides brings in 618,000 viewers – and honestly, it’s just nice to see people out and about.

For 10, The Project pulled in 402,000 viewers. Masterchef brought in 510,000 viewers – I need to watch this show with a snack, but then my snack always looks lacklustre compared to the food the contestants cook.

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 585,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 491,000 viewers.

The Weekly With Charlie pulled in 520,000 viewers. Gruen Nation also pulled in 588,000 viewers – this show just keeps on giving to ABC. Out on top was the Seven Network with 28.9 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 27.6 per cent of the daily share. ABC Network grabbed 18.0 per cent, followed by the 10 Network with 17.8 per cent. While the SBS had 7.7 per cent.