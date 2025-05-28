Vogue Australia Reveals Supporting Partners For Vogue Codes 2025

Vogue Australia, fashion media brand, has unveiled supporting partners for Vogue Codes 2025 as the event marks its tenth year.

Vogue Codes, established by Vogue Australia in 2016 to advocate for the growth of women studying STEM subjects in Australia, leading to tech-based careers, will be held from June to September as a series of events over multiple days.

CommBank and Billy Blue College of Design at Torrens University return to support Vogue Codes 2025, along with new supporting partners Dyson, Qantas and TechnologyOne.

“Vogue Codes was born from the idea that by leveraging the Vogue platform, collaborating with innovative companies and shining a light on women leading the way, we could demystify technology and make a tech career not only a natural choice for women, but also a fashionable one,” said Edwina McCann, Vogue Australia editorial director and publisher.

“As we head into our tenth year, Vogue Codes remains committed to empowering women to not just work in and around the tech industry, but to also influence and direct its future.”

The highly anticipated ‘Vogue Codes’ program includes the tenth annual Vogue Codes Summit, Vogue Codes Con, designed for university students pursuing careers in fashion and technology, and the Visionary Women’s Awards Lunch, recognising trailblazing women and championing the ‘Vogue Codes’ class of 2025 speakers.

Featuring an impressive line-up, local and international speakers include Kerri Hartland, director general of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service; Joyce Kim, chief product officer, Rare

Beauty; Sarah Bradley, lead data scientist at NASDAQ; Maz Coote, founder and CEO of When Fertility; Tara Croft, CEO, Baymatob; and Samar Mcheileh, managing partner at Scale Investors.

Vogue Codes’ theme this year, Powering Potential: The Tech Shaping Future Horizons, will explore how cutting-edge advancements are revolutionising industries and reshaping opportunities for women worldwide.