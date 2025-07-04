Vanuatu Tourism Launches ‘Adventure Passes’ Campaign To Lure Aussies To Pacific

Vanuatu Tourism Office has this week unveiled ‘Adventure Passes’, a new consumer marketing campaign in Australia that promotes Vanuatu as the ultimate destination for adventure, nature and cultural exploration.

Live from today through to 10 August, the campaign will run across digital display, video, audio and social media channels, with an estimated reach of over 7 million Australians.

Each touchpoint leads to www.vanuatu.travel/au/deals where travellers can discover a collection of exclusive offers.

An extension of the overarching brand platform ‘Answer the Call of Vanuatu’, the Adventure Passes campaign aims to boost demand and drive bookings into late 2025 and beyond, reminding travellers that the spirit of Vanuatu is stronger than ever and only a quick three-hour flight from Australia’s East Coast.

Vanuatu Tourism Office CEO Adela Issachar Aru said the campaign offers an invitation for Australians to discover the adventure and experiences that make Vanuatu more than just a holiday destination.

“Following the earthquake in December 2024 we need to re-ignite interest in Vanuatu and confidence for Australians to visit. Vanuatu’s Adventure Passes campaign is a warm welkam, highlighting the countless adventures that can be had on our 83 islands, from snorkelling among our abundant marine life on Efate, spectacular nature on Espiritu Santo or a short flight and stay on Tanna, home to Mount Yasur, the world’s most accessible active volcano,” said Issachar Aru.

“This campaign highlights both the memorable experiences that Vanuatu offers and the rich kastom and culture that resonates deeply with those who visit our shores. We have so many flights to Vanuatu, now is the time to book and come and see us. There are some amazing deals available right now.”

Developed with Sydney-based creative agency Apparent, Adventure Passes has been designed to inspire Australians to choose Vanuatu as their next holiday and takes the universal image of a boarding pass, transforming it into a ticket to adventure on one of Vanuatu’s 83 islands.

Creative Agency, Apparent managing director Suzy Smiley said the campaign was shaped by a strong collaborative partnership with Vanuatu Tourism Office.

“Adventure Passes brings to life the incredible diversity of experiences across Vanuatu in a way that’s engaging and accessible. We’re proud to support the Vanuatu Tourism Office in sharing these stories and helping more Australians discover just how close and special Vanuatu really is.”