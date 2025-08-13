Vale John Baker: ‘A Larger-Than-Life Character Who Has Left A Big Impression Upon The World’

John Baker AM ESM, known by many as “JB”, has passed away. An Adland legend, committed surf lifesaving volunteer, JB’s “genuine smile, deep care, and generosity” touched many lives in the industry on beaches, and everywhere in between.

JB’s sudden passing has left a void in the creative industry, where he left a lasting legacy. He is survived by his wife, Jo, and his family.

Baker spent nearly three decades at KWP+Partners, where he rose to managing director in 2013 and then group business development director in 2022.

“John Baker AM ESM was a larger-than-life character who has left a big impression upon the world. His loss will be felt deeply by all those he forged strong bonds with. The many men and women in the armed forces, surf lifesaving, the Adelaide advertising industry, and the ever-evolving KWP family, of which I am part of,” James Rickard, a creative mentor of Adelaide Advertising and Design club said.

“Of course, his beloved family will miss him most. Their pain will be the keenest. My sincere and heartfelt condolences to his wife Jo and children, Harry, Kate and Annabel.

“People will remember with great fondness his raucous renditions of Rawhide and the Love Boat theme song. Many tales will be told about his bawdy jokes and politically incorrect sense of humour. There are so many ‘JB stories’ that they could fill a book. Or two.

Rickard continued: “If the cause was worthy, he was like a dog with a bone. He refused to give in. Never backed down. In fact, he got a broken nose sticking up for me. But that’s a tale best left for another time.”

David O’Loughlin, chair and CEO, KWP+Partners, described JB as “a big man with a warm embrace, a genuine smile and deep, deep care and generosity. This is how I’ll remember my friend.”

The KWP+Partners team released a statement, saying that JB was “a friend, a father, a colleague, and a fierce advocate for people he worked with.”

“He loved life in the trenches, fighting for good work, fighting for his clients, and fighting for what was right and just. But, although fierce in the fray, JB was gentle. Big and gentle – a big man, with a big heart, a big smile, and a big impact on everything he touched.

“Our friend and our partner in crime, JB leaves a big, big hole in our hearts and in the world today. Rest in peace”.

Source: Surf Life Saving South Australia.JB contributed significantly to surf lifesaving, having joined Brighton Surf Life Saving Club in 1977 and serving as president of Surf Life Saving South Australia for a decade. He also served as the seventh president of Surf Life Saving Australia in 2021, following 14 years on its national board.

“Today is terrible for our Surf Life Saving community, losing one of our most dedicated volunteers and leaders,” Surf Life Saving Australia CEO Adam Weir said.

“JB’s passion for Surf Life Saving was felt at all levels of our organisation. He remained an active volunteer with his Brighton Surf Life Saving Club and the South Australian Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service, performing thousands of hours patrolling our coastlines.

“Beyond the accolades and awards, John was a beloved member of our Surf Life Saving community and will be missed. Our thoughts are with his wife Jo and his family and friends at this time,” he said.

“This is such a loss for our movement – of a leader, and of a friend. JB was incredibly dedicated to Surf Life Saving. It’s hard to believe that we won’t be hearing his voice over the radio as he’s patrolling in the chopper, or be able to laugh at his jokes – usually at his own expense,” Surf Life Saving South Australia president and national director Sarah Cutbush said.

“Our condolences go out to Jo and his family and friends, as well as Brighton SLSC – we will join you in keeping JB’s memory and legacy alive,” Surf Life Saving Australia added.

JB was one of the longest-serving volunteer crew members of the South Australian Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service, joining in 1994, and was appointed vice-president of the International Life Saving Federation in 2024, championing water safety across the Asia-Pacific region.

His commitment was celebrated with the Emergency Services Medal in 2017. In 2021, he was inducted into the SLSSA Hall of Fame and in 2024, he became a member of the Order of Australia.