UNIQLO’s PUFFTECH Lands In Martin Place With Free Jackets & Vouchers Up For Grabs

UNIQLO’s latest product, PUFFTECH, is launching in Sydney next week. The Japanese clothing brand is inviting Sydneysiders to get a taste of it through an activation at Martin Place from Thursday 10 April to Friday 11 April.

The two-day activation features an oversized PUFFTECH installation, constructed using transparent LED screens that form an interactive space. The screens display floating jackets surrounded by virtual clouds, bringing the PUFFTECH to life.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the immersive photo moment provided within the installation.

The first 200 visitors to float through the Insulated by Air Exhibition will receive a FREE PUFFTECH jacket, with the remaining participants entering a draw to win a $1000 UNIQLO voucher.

The PUFFTECH collection is Japanese fibre technology designed to mimic the structure of natural feathers. The ultra-fine fibres, which are 1/5th the width of human hair, trap air for insulation, offering warmth without the bulk.

PUFFTECH garments are hand washable at home and feature a quick-drying capability that dries faster than traditional down. The water-repellent finish offers warmth, even in rainy or high-humidity climates. The PUFFTECH collection comes in a variety of styles, suitable for any occasion.

Visitors can visit the installation at Martin Place from 10 am – 7 pm on Thursday 10 April and 9 am – 5 pm on Friday 11 April.