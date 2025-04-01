AdvertisingNewsletter

UNIQLO’s PUFFTECH Lands In Martin Place With Free Jackets & Vouchers Up For Grabs

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

UNIQLO’s latest product, PUFFTECH, is launching in Sydney next week. The Japanese clothing brand is inviting Sydneysiders to get a taste of it through an activation at Martin Place from Thursday 10 April to Friday 11 April.

The two-day activation features an oversized PUFFTECH installation, constructed using transparent LED screens that form an interactive space. The screens display floating jackets surrounded by virtual clouds, bringing the PUFFTECH to life.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the immersive photo moment provided within the installation.

The first 200 visitors to float through the Insulated by Air Exhibition will receive a FREE PUFFTECH jacket, with the remaining participants entering a draw to win a $1000 UNIQLO voucher.

The PUFFTECH collection is Japanese fibre technology designed to mimic the structure of natural feathers. The ultra-fine fibres, which are 1/5th the width of human hair, trap air for insulation, offering warmth without the bulk.

PUFFTECH garments are hand washable at home and feature a quick-drying capability that dries faster than traditional down. The water-repellent finish offers warmth, even in rainy or high-humidity climates. The PUFFTECH collection comes in a variety of styles, suitable for any occasion.

Visitors can visit the installation at Martin Place from 10 am – 7 pm on Thursday 10 April and 9 am – 5 pm on Friday 11 April.

Related posts:

  1. ‘ALDImania’ Returns With Limited-Edition Streetwear Collection
  2. Tara Ford Joins Droga5’s London Office As CCO, Barbara Humphries & Damon Stapleton Become Co-CCOs For Aus & NZ
  3. MARS United Commerce Unveils Fourth Retail Media Report Card As ANZ Industry Nears Maturity Amid Rapid Innovation
  4. AFFINITY Promotes Pete Mountford To Creative Lead
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Summer Treseder.
April Fools Faves & Flops: Psyched
Inside The New Election Playbook: How Chinese Influencers Are Reaching Voters Mainstream Politics Can’t
Pitching In Decline: Longer Payment Terms, Poorly Run Processes, Management Overreach & Terrible Comms Is Creating A ‘False Economy’
Match & Wood Sleeps Easy After Retaining Snooze Media Business
Register Lost your password?