Underwear Brand Nala Floats Massive Boob Down The Yarra In ‘Free The Nipple’ Ad Protest

You won’t need to set an alarm for this one because you simply won’t be able to miss it! On Tuesday, April 4th, what might be the biggest breast Melbournians have ever seen will float down the Yarra River. Why you may ask? Well Nala, best known for making wildly better underwear, have decided they’ve had enough of censorship policies that favour one gender specifically…‘it’s giving’ discrimination. 

On a daily basis Nala is hamstrung from promoting their sheer products on the world’s biggest advertising platforms and is SICK of being silenced, shadowbanned and suppressed for being a brand that’s celebrating women and catering to every body shape! Having faced countless censorship issues across social media giants, Instagram, TikTok, Google and Pinterest since launching in October last year, they are finally drawing a line in the sand. 

Why are women forced to feel shame about our bodies? Well Nala is adamant it’s time for change. For too long, advertising standards have played a harmful role in how women feel about themselves. So Nala’s doing what it does best, it’s being a voice for those who continue to be silenced and this time Meta, TikTok and Google can’t do anything about it. 

The slogan “It’s just a boob” will accompany the large inflatable breast as a nod to those who have been prevented from expressing who they are on platforms designed for users to do just that. It’s important to note that the ‘big three’ control $186 billion of advertising spend each year. As our social life continues to migrate to an online world, these companies need to take their responsibility seriously, essentially their policies dictate our social norms. 

One look at Nala’s website, you’ll quickly realise that this is a brand trying to do the right thing. Their campaigns celebrate everybody regardless of race, size, sexuality or gender. Boasting a size range that’s much broader than most brands dear and also proudly the first Australian intimates brand to cater to the trans and non binary communities… ‘Nala’s giving’ is inclusive! 

The brand was universally celebrated when in November they launched the world-first bare chest bra fit guide that allows customers to view a gallery of naked breasts and chests in every shape, size and colour designed to make their shopping experience for the perfect bra seamless, less awkward and easier than ever.

Chloe De Winter, the co-founder of Nala added: “We’re so lucky that our brand has resonated with so many Australians. It’s only been four months since we launched and we keep selling out in so many of our styles. Things have gone far better than we could have ever imagined. We’re so grateful for that, but you also can’t help but wonder where we would be if we weren’t taking on Silicon Valley?”

“We know this is something our community and women of Australia want changed. And what better way is there to say “in your face” to big tech, than a giant, unmissable boob in the center of a bustling city”, said Chloe De Winter. 

So floating a giant boob down the Yarra seems only fitting for Nala to make the undeniable point that “it is just a boob”. 

 

