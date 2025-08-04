Two Palms Media Gives Nod To Jenni Smit For Creative Director Role

Two Palms Media, a social-led creative agency, has announced the appointment of Jenni Smit as creative director of Australia.

Smit brings over 12 years of experience from We Are Social London, where she led creative teams working with global brands including Starbucks, Netflix, Dr. Martens, Adidas, Amazon Music, Meta and ATP. She’s led a portfolio of award-winning campaigns that masterfully blended cultural insight with platform-native creativity.

“Jenni’s appointment represents our relentless pursuit of creative excellence,” said Ed Ringwood, founder and director of Two Palms Media. “Jenni is an exceptional creative leader whose cultural fluency and social savvy perfectly align with our ethos of showing up with impact.

“With South African roots and experience in London’s multicultural scene, Jenni brings sharp global insight—and a strategic edge to help our clients navigate the complexities of modern brand building and engage audiences more meaningfully.”

Smit will lead creative excellence from Two Palms’ Sydney office, working across the agency’s portfolio of local and international clients. She will collaborate closely with the Two Palms’ teams across Australia, Dubai and Munich—an approach that provides clients with diverse cultural perspectives while maintaining cohesive brand storytelling.

“What pulled me to Two Palms was their authentic drive to make a real impact for brands,” said Smit on her appointment. “This isn’t an agency chasing hype—they truly get how people interact with brands today, and they’re not afraid to lead the way.

“The agency strives to help brands meaningfully participate in culture, whether that’s through platform-native storytelling, creator collaborations that feel genuinely organic, or campaigns that spark authentic conversation. That’s increasingly rare in our industry, and exactly the kind of environment where I believe the most progressive creative work happens.”

Smit’s appointment follows the recent promotion of Ashleigh du Plessis to general manager of Two Palms Media’s Sydney office. With a background spanning roles at BRP and Olympus, du Plessis brings deep strategic expertise and a passion for building high-performing, creatively ambitious teams.

Smit and du Plessis will work closely with Founder, Ed Ringwood, to drive business growth across Australia and New Zealand, uniting the teams under one cohesive vision.