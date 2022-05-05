Twitter Attempts To Lure Advertisers By Dodging All Musk-y Talk

Twitter’s ad agency executives showed up in front of a crowd of marketers that didn’t know what to expect during an event in New York to make their pitch to them, trying to avoid any mention of the soon-to-be new owner of the company, Elon Musk.

Musk has previously stated that the platform should be free of all ads, although that sentiment didn’t seem to reflect the opinions of the hosts, who praised companies and agencies who have “stood with them” during this period of uncertainty.

Twitter’s NewFront event, a series of presentations by social media companies who attempt to create interest from advertisers, was opened by global client solutions team leader JP Maheu, who controversially pointed out that “it’s been a quiet month” for the platform.

They also announced that they had agreed with world football federation FIFA for extensive coverage of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia, with exclusive players interviews, game reviews, presentations and pre-game shows.

Twitter also revealed a new way for advertisers to run their ads during live events which is set to launch sometime this year, while they announced further partnerships with the WNBA and publications such as Essence, E! and Revolt.

This presentation could prove instrumental in bring back some much-needed attention from advertisers as there’s been an air of uncertainty surrounding the platform ever since the billionaire made his move to buy out all the shares from the previous stakeholders.

Investors have been shaky in their opinions about Twitter since Musk’s opinions regarding both ads and free speech are rather controversial and there’s a fear that they might create a “wild west” atmosphere on the platform, allowing the free spread of hate speech, false information and bullying.