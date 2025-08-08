TVNZ Partners With Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration To Centre Privacy & Enhance Measurement

TVNZ has become the first publisher in APAC to work with Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration, a privacy-focused solution that allows brands and publishers to collaborate on audience measurement and data analysis for campaigns within Adobe Experience Platform.

Along with The Warehouse Group, TVNZ and Adobe presented this collaboration to the New Zealand market on 24 July 2025.

The integration will allow brands to activate their own first-party data across the TVNZ+ platform and allow them to pinpoint and expand their reach with precision.

The integration of Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration brings a streamlined approach to campaign creation and execution. Advertisers can build, edit, and deploy data-led campaigns using real-time editing tools compatible with most major cloud applications.

Features such as personalised advertising, measurement, and insights will enable brands to understand viewer engagement during the campaign.

Powered by analytics and AI-driven insights, brands will be able to deliver targeted messages based on viewer preferences and behaviour. By analysing both TVNZ+ and advertiser-owned data, without exposing any proprietary information, campaigns can be tailored to reach the right audience at the right time.

Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration can be integrated with TVNZ+’s existing systems. The move toward a self-serve platform means that advertisers can discover new audience opportunities and enhance their marketing strategies.