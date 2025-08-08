AdvertisingNewsletter

TVNZ Partners With Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration To Centre Privacy & Enhance Measurement

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Adobe and TVNZ teams.
Adobe and TVNZ teams.

TVNZ has become the first publisher in APAC to work with Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration, a privacy-focused solution that allows brands and publishers to collaborate on audience measurement and data analysis for campaigns within Adobe Experience Platform.

Along with The Warehouse Group, TVNZ and Adobe presented this collaboration to the New Zealand market on 24 July 2025.

The integration will allow brands to activate their own first-party data across the TVNZ+ platform and allow them to pinpoint and expand their reach with precision.

The integration of Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration brings a streamlined approach to campaign creation and execution. Advertisers can build, edit, and deploy data-led campaigns using real-time editing tools compatible with most major cloud applications.

Features such as personalised advertising, measurement, and insights will enable brands to understand viewer engagement during the campaign.

Powered by analytics and AI-driven insights, brands will be able to deliver targeted messages based on viewer preferences and behaviour. By analysing both TVNZ+ and advertiser-owned data, without exposing any proprietary information, campaigns can be tailored to reach the right audience at the right time.

Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration can be integrated with TVNZ+’s existing systems. The move toward a self-serve platform means that advertisers can discover new audience opportunities and enhance their marketing strategies.

Related posts:

  1. WPP Revenue Back 7.8% In H1 But Mark Read Defiant On Long-Term Potential
  2. Equality Media + Marketing Formalises ‘Equality Elevate’ Internship Following Pilot
  3. AFC Women’s Asian Cup Unveils ‘Dream Fearless’ Campaign
  4. Bolster Celebrates 10th Year Securing Full-Service Partnership With Untitled Group

TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Her beats include media owners, sustainability, fashion & beauty, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and universities. Fredrika recently completed a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous contact rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

ANZ To Take Media Account Out To Pitch After 13 Years With PHD
Shoppable Pins Surge In ANZ As Pinterest Records 17% Global Revenue Lift
Sherilyn Shackell: You Can’t Lead Until You Know Yourself
Leigh Lavery. The Growth Distillery.
The Use Of AI For Meal Planning & Seamless Tech Experiences Influence How Aussies Plan, Shop & Eat
Register Lost your password?