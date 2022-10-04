TV Show Invites Guests On With Unusual Laughs & The Result Is Glorious Unadulterated Chaos

A French TV show has come up with a genius idea of gathering people together with strange and unusual laughs and, it has to be said, the result is nothing short of comedy gold.

The program, C’est Mon Choix, managed to coax eight people with bizarre laughs for a segment called “mon rire ne passe pas inapercu” which translates to “my laugh does not go unnoticed”.

The footage is actually from a few years ago and has just resurfaced and is now finding a global renaissance thanks to social media.

Each panellist even had an image above them of what their laugh sounded like, with one below a picture of a pig, while another below a chicken. Another had a seagull and another a broken down car image.

As one person starts to laugh it quickly sets off an hilarious chain reaction.

The clip has now been viewed 5.6 million times and retweeted more than 40,0000.

As one Twitter user noted: “Ambulance needed – many ribs cracked, nearly threw up. That is, hands down, without a shadow of a doubt, the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. I’m almost gutted I’ve seen it now, cause I know it won’t get any better.”

Another said: “This builds from mildly amusing to one of the greatest comedy climaxes I can remember. Pure joy.”

While another observed: “This literally sounds like the background conversations in the cantina scene in Star Wars.”

Watch the madness unfold below:

French TV show invited people with unusual laughs to sit together….. the outcome is fucking brilliant. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ysoYFeqUaw — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) September 30, 2022