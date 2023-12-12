TV Ratings: A Win For The Chase And Seven

It was a win for Seven’s The Chase last night with the quiz show pulling in a total of 464,000 metro views.

The show helped Seven with the night overall with a 29.7 per cent share of views, putting it about Nine with 28.2 per cent, the ABC with 17.5 per cent, Network 10 with 15.1 per cent and SBS with 9.4 per cent.

Following The Chase, David Attenborough’s Planet Earth III on Nine picked up 387,000 metro views.

It was followed by Hot Seat with 349,000 metro views.

Seven’s Big Bash League cricket picked up 287,000 metro views.

Seven News won the night with a total of 827,000 metro views. Nine News had 728,000 metro views and A Current Affair had 634,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.2% 29.7% 15.1% 17.5% 9.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 827,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 775,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 728,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 716,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 634,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 535,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 464,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 437,000 9 DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S PLANET EARTH III Nine Network 387,000 10 HOT SEAT Nine Network 349,000