NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (31/7/25): Parramatta Eels Lose 16-10 On Home Ground To Melbourne Storm

Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell
2 Min Read

Last night, the Parramatta Eels lost 16-10 to Melbourne Storm in Western Sydney, bringing in a Total TV National Reach of 1,671,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 685,000 for Nine.

It was the first game played without Jahrome Hughes after his shoulder dislocation.

Xavier Coates’ flying score with 10 minutes remaining was the difference between the two sides as he out-leaped Zak Lomax to claim a perfect Cameron Munster kick. Munster had two try assists and played a significant role in the third as the Storm dug deep to claim victory.

The Eels, led by Mitch Moses, were looking for another upset after taking down the Broncos last week.

Mitchell Moses has declared he “wants to win now” after the loss to Melbourne, as the Eels are in the midst of a rebuild.

Parramatta still gave Craig Bellamy a scare with the scores level at 10-10 for 69 minutes before a Xavier Coates try won the contest.

Over on Seven, the AFL saw GWS get pumped by the Western Bulldogs, ending in 132-44. The game brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,573,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 458,000.

ABC’s 7,30 sat in its usual top 10 spot, with a Total TV National Reach of 1,093,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 625,000.

Over on Channel 10, Airport 24/7, the new series taking viewers behind the scenes of Australia’s largest airport, Melbourne Airport, brought in a Total TV National Reach of 718,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 339,000.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (24/7/25): Melbourne Storm’s Victory Made Bittersweet By Jahrome Hughes’s Shock Shoulder Injury
  2. TV Ratings (30/7/25): Blockheads Left Shattered By Bathroom Disaster Hours Before Room Reveal Deadline
  3. TV Ratings (27/07/2025): The Block Unleashes First Twist Of The Season, Does The Numbers For Nine
  4. MKTG Named Agency Of Record For TAC/AFL Victoria Road Safety Campaign For Three Years

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Kyle Sandilands Slams ‘Woke Lunatics’ Over Sydney Sweeney Ad – ‘They Are Racist Themselves’
Bolster Celebrates 10th Year Securing Full-Service Partnership With Untitled Group
Polished Man Urges People To Paint A Nail To End Violence Against Women & Children
News Corp Australia All Screens: Industry Leaders Welcome Tubi Addition & Audience Incrementality, But Call For Independent Measurement
Register Lost your password?