TV Ratings (31/7/25): Parramatta Eels Lose 16-10 On Home Ground To Melbourne Storm

Last night, the Parramatta Eels lost 16-10 to Melbourne Storm in Western Sydney, bringing in a Total TV National Reach of 1,671,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 685,000 for Nine.

It was the first game played without Jahrome Hughes after his shoulder dislocation.

Xavier Coates’ flying score with 10 minutes remaining was the difference between the two sides as he out-leaped Zak Lomax to claim a perfect Cameron Munster kick. Munster had two try assists and played a significant role in the third as the Storm dug deep to claim victory.

The Eels, led by Mitch Moses, were looking for another upset after taking down the Broncos last week.

Mitchell Moses has declared he “wants to win now” after the loss to Melbourne, as the Eels are in the midst of a rebuild.

Parramatta still gave Craig Bellamy a scare with the scores level at 10-10 for 69 minutes before a Xavier Coates try won the contest.

Over on Seven, the AFL saw GWS get pumped by the Western Bulldogs, ending in 132-44. The game brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,573,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 458,000.

ABC’s 7,30 sat in its usual top 10 spot, with a Total TV National Reach of 1,093,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 625,000.

Over on Channel 10, Airport 24/7, the new series taking viewers behind the scenes of Australia’s largest airport, Melbourne Airport, brought in a Total TV National Reach of 718,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 339,000.