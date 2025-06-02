TV Ratings (1/6/2025): Nine’s Refreshed LEGO Masters Tops The Charts

Nine’s refreshed Lego Masters debuted yesterday and drew an impressive crowd in the process.

The show, given an intergalactic twist that will see four battle-hardened Aussie teams will take on six international LEGO powerhouse duos from Canada, China, Finland, Sweden, USA and New Zealand.

With the teams representing the best LEGO builders of the respective countries, they will have to impress hosts Hamish Blake and LEGO certified professional Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught to take out the title of LEGO Master 2025 and the grand prize of $100,000.

In last night’s episode teams were given 12 hours to build a contraption that could transport a ping pong ball-sized globe from one side of their table to the other in the most creative and visually appealing way possible.

Aussie team Gabby and Owen won last night’s show with their Koi Pond scene with moving lilypads, a fishing gnome and naturally a large koi fish.

The Nine show pulled in a reach of nearly 2.2 million, an average of 873,000 and a BVOD average of 79,000.

Over on Seven, the AFL proved its top-rating show with some 1.6 million tuning in to see the West Coast Eagles lose 73-116 to the Geelong Cats. The coverage drew an average audience of 428,000 and a BVOD average of 28,000.

On 10, Masterchef was its top rate-r placing seventh overall with a reach of 1.15 million an average of 620,000 and a BVOD average of 53,000.