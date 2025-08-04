TV Ratings (03/8/25): Karma Comes Back To Bite Han In The Bum

Overnight, 2.5 million people tuned in to The Block as the five teams went head-to-head in their first room reveal of season 21—the contestant, despised bathrooms. Unfortunately for house 2, Han and Can, karma came back to bite them in the bum, as they finished in last place, scoring a measly 19.5 out of a possible 30.

Earlier in the week Han attempted to apply a second coat of waterproofing before the first coat had fully dried. Foreman Dan had previously warned Han that only a licensed waterproofing pro could perform the task. The Western Australian duo finished dead last by 4.5 points as a result of revealing an incomplete room.

Even though the pair didn’t complete the room the judges did not hold back on some of the styling decisions. Darren who seemed to be the most critical feels the design is “not what the Daylesford market will respond to, aesthetically speaking.” This feedback was hard for Han to take, who at the end of the episode had quite the meltdown in the shower.

House 5, Robby and Mat edged out house 4 by a point scoring an impressive 26.5 in their first room reveals. Darren who had previously grilled Han and Can gave out the highest praise after called their bathroom “the goldilocks room.” He thought it was everything the judges had liked in other rooms combined in the one.

For fellow judge, Shaynna Blaze she was specifically impressed with the horizontal towel rails. Every other team Optel for the vertical rails which she finds impractical and aesthetically unappealing when used for hanging bath towels.

The Logies did the numbers for Seven, pulling in a total TV national reach of 2,171,000 and a total TV national average audience of 1,294,000. And over on 10 MaterChef was the broadcasters most popular entrainment program gathering a reach of 1,210,000 and an average of 585,000.