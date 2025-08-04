Home & Away’s Lynne McGranger Wins Gold Logie, Kath & Kim’s Magda Szubanski Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Lynne McGranger, who has been playing Irene Roberts on Home and Away on the Seven Network since 1993, picked up two trophies, including Gold at the 2025 Logies. Among other winners were comedy series Fisk and miniseries Apple Cider Vinegar, announced at the Sunday 3 August event, the accolades’ 65th ceremony, held at Sydney’s Star Casino.

McGranger was one of six women among the seven 2025 nominees for the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television. She earned the award for portraying Irene Roberts on the long-running soap opera. She announced earlier this year that she’s leaving Summer Bay after more than three decades.

“This show has been kept afloat because of the wonderful writers and the wonderful production. Yeah, it is a soap — but you know what, it gives Australia’s actors and crew so much work, and we are so proud of it. Thirty-eight years, the bloody thing has been going for. It just won’t die. Fantastic,” McGranger said on stage.

The longest-serving female actor on an Australian drama in history, McGranger also won the Best Lead Actress in a Drama category, picking up a Silver Logie.

A Current Affair’s Ally Langdon, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s Julia Morris, Back Roads’ Lisa Millar, MasterChef Australia’s Poh Ling Yeow and The Voice’s Sonia Kruger were also in the running for the annual awards’ most prestigious prize, alongside LEGO Masters Australia’s Hamish Blake.

Fisk scored a clean sweep, claiming all five prizes it was nominated for, including Best Scripted Comedy Program.

Apple Cider Vinegar was named Best Miniseries or Telemovie at the awards.

The hit series also saw Kitty Flanagan and Aaron Chen collect Silver Logies in the comedy Best Lead fields, while Julia Zemiro and Glenn Butcher did the same in the Best Supporting categories.

Sam Neill picked up a Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Drama for his performance on The Twelve, while Return To Paradise won Best Drama.

One day before the ceremony, Magda Szubanski was revealed as this year’s inductee into the Logie Awards Hall of Fame. After Ruth Cracknell, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Noni Hazelhurst and Rebecca Gibney, the comedian, Kath & Kim star and three-time Most Popular Comedy Personality-winner is the fifth woman to receive the honour.

“I just feel fortunate and grateful to have had 40 years in this industry, in this country. Because by god, at least we are sane,” Szubanksi said.