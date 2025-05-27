Tulsa Time & The New Wave Of Cultural Influence: How Creativity, Country, & Authenticity Captured The Moment

Over the last week, a western dance video titled Tulsa Time by filmmaker and content creator @_benchristensen captured the internet’s attention (and the media’s), writes Claire Mallmann-Verlander, PR and comms lead at M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment. Here’s what you need to know about the western renaissance.

The video, a visually rich, choreographically tight piece featuring his daughter’s dance crew, backed by Don Williams’ classic track, is the latest example of how authentic, emotionally intelligent content can spark cultural momentum.

On the surface, it’s a joyful, brilliantly crafted short film. But beneath that lies a timely and sharp cultural insight: Western is having a moment. From the resurgence of country music on global charts, to the rise of Western-inspired fashion trends like moto-boho, and a wave of top-notch TV series, the frontier spirit is undeniably in vogue. Tulsa Time doesn’t just tap into this, it embodies it, adding something fresh and new (but yet quite classic in its own way).

The strength of the short film lies in its multidimensional creativity. Art direction, choreography, styling, music choice, all are executed with precision, with a clear vision at the heart of it. It’s not just a dance video, it’s a well-curated cultural statement which aims to share authentic country and western culture with the world. The young dancers, all around the age of 11/12 years old, deliver a performance full of confidence and talent, reminding us of the power and potential of the next generation of creatives when given the right platform.

Perhaps most profound, is the way Christensen is helping to reclaim dance as a creative medium for young girls, one that is expressive, dynamic, and age-appropriate. In a digital world where choreography can often skew toward the hyper-sexualised, this piece stands as a refreshing counterpoint. It evokes the same pride and delight many of us felt watching Blue Ivy perform on her mother’s recent tour, with the younger generation claiming space in performance art, with an outstanding confidence – they really are an example to us all. It’s a subtle but important cultural correction, and one worth celebrating.

Christensen’s approach as a creator and creative is impressive. He’s a true artist unconcerned with traditional boundaries, blending filmmaking, fashion, family, and storytelling. There’s a distinctive freedom in his work that mirrors the spirit of Arizona when he resides…it is this sentiment which is what I believe makes country and western culture so appealing and why we are so obsessed with it atm. That same freedom is likely one of the reasons audiences have connected so quickly and so widely with Tulsa Time, it feels real and ridiculously on trend.

Here at M+ C Saatchi, Cultural Power is all about not just reflecting culture, but by being culturally relevant, to therefore earn the right to create cultural momentum. Cultural Power is about being a significant part of current and emerging movements and trends, by adding something of value to the culture around us including compelling, engaging storytelling. Christensen’s video doesn’t just participate in a trend, it actively adds something new and moves the trend forward.

For brands and marketers, that’s the real learning: creators today aren’t just participants in culture, they’re shaping its direction. We recognise that influencers and this new age of creatives have such a deep, intimate understanding of their communities and the nuances of the topics they engage with, that we can’t just prescribe them ideas…brands need to curate stories and content with them.

This strategy is by no means new, however, it is more important than ever for brands to move beyond simply leveraging influencer reach to embrace co-creation as a strategic tool. At M+C Saatchi, we’re leaning into this model of co-creation. On Commonwealth Bank, we’ve established Writers Rooms, spaces where creators help shape the tone, voice and storytelling from the ground up. It’s not just token input, it’s a structured, strategic collaboration that leads to more authentic work. Similarly, with BWS, over the past few years we have co-created event concepts with our Squad of influencers and creatives, engaging them to help design experiences their communities genuinely want to show up for, and that are naturally more sharable.

On a more personal note, impactful content infiltrates, and adds something to, people’s everyday lives. I showed Tulsa Time to my two and a half year old who loves all things Cowboys, horses, music and dancing and he was transfixed. It was an amazing moment to show him something so creative, made by pretty much his own generation, who are barely ten years older than him. He just loved it and now talks about Cowgirls as well as Cowboys, such a win.

In Tulsa Time, we see the power of creative storytelling, influencer reach, and cultural intuition working in harmony. It’s a brilliant example of how content creators can use digital platforms to reach new audiences and uncover new narratives, not through virality for virality’s sake, but through work that is grounded in authenticity, artistic quality, and cultural relevance.

It is in this space, where creative vision meets cultural resonance, that true influence and inspiration lives. And Tulsa Time hits it, beautifully.