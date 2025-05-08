Triple M Adds New Laughs To The Early Drive Home With Lu & Jarch

Triple M has announced the final piece in its Drive offering, a brand new show airing nationally between 2pm and 4pm that brings Triple M’s trademark comedy to the drive home.

Launching on Tuesday June 10, Lu & Jarch will deliver the laughs in true Triple M style, setting the tone before the much-loved, AFL and NRL sport-focused The Rush Hour shows kick off from 4pm to 6pm across the country. With its famous blend of ‘Good Times and Greatest Hits’, the drive home on Triple M is now complete, offering listeners a seamless afternoon of the best comedy and sport content from early afternoon through to evenings.

Luisa Dal Din and Jack Archdale have built a devoted cult following through their hit podcast We Mean Well and across their social media, where fans have connected with their unfiltered, chaotic take on life. With nearly 900,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram accounts and more than 28 million likes on their TikTok content alone, Lu and Jarch bring a loyal and highly engaged audience to early Drive. Their distinctive style is a natural fit for Triple M, aligning naturally with the network’s core pillars of sport and comedy.

“From working in the industry on the other side of the microphone, this is truly a real dream come true. I’m so excited to be on the Triple M airwaves daily with Jarch!” said Lu.

“SCA provided me with my first job out of Uni as a regional sales coordinator. To be coming back into the frey after 13 years, and be the bloke walking into the studio, is a huge full circle moment for me. I can’t wait to be a part of the Triple M family with Lu once again,” said Jarch.

“SCA continues to lead the charge in bringing exciting real talent to the industry. Lu and Jarch already host one of the funniest podcasts in the country with a massive social following. Now bringing their much-loved shenanigans to Triple M, alongside the Rush Hour with JB & Billy and our recently announced Rush Hour shows in NSW and Queensland, completes the drive home on Triple M nationally. We will unashamedly continue our pursuit to be the chosen home for Australia’s biggest and brightest content creators across our radio networks and LiSTNR. Lu and Jarch are about as authentically hilarious as they come,” said Dave Cameron, SCA chief content officer.

Lu & Jarch will air from 2pm to 4pm nationwide followed by The Rush Hour with JB & Billy in the AFL states (Victoria, Adelaide, Western Australia and Tasmania), The Rush Hour with Dobbo & Elliott in Queensland and The Rush Hour with Maroon in New South Wales.

Lu & Jarch can be heard weekdays from 2pm – 4pm from June 10, followed by The Rush Hour from 4pm – 6pm weekdays on Triple M and on the free LiSTNR app.