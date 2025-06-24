Treasury Wine Estates Unveils ‘Treasury Collective’ As Global Premium Brands Division

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has unveiled ‘Treasury Collective’ as the name of its global premium brands division, which will officially commence operations on 1 July 2025.

The new name and brand identity was unveiled as part of a broader market update on business performance and the Luxury portfolio-led divisional operating model.

The formation of the global division marks a significant milestone for TWE, bringing together all premium brands across the organisation and in all regions globally, under the leadership of Angus Lilley. Angus has more than 20 years’ experience in the Australian and international wine industry, across marketing and commercial roles. Since joining TWE in 2013, he’s held a number of senior positions including his current role of Managing Director, Treasury Premium Brands.

Treasury Collective is positioned to become the world’s leading premium wine business — powered by a portfolio of globally recognised brands, innovation, consumer engagement, customer partnerships, and a bold approach to collaboration, all designed to drive category growth. Priority growth and innovation brands in the division are 19 Crimes, Cali by Snoop, Matua, and Squealing Pig, complemented by a portfolio of regional brands such as Pepperjack and Wynns Coonawarra Estate, as well as the commercial brand portfolio including Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Yellowglen.

Managing director of Treasury Collective, Angus Lilley, said the creation of the global division represents the next chapter for global powerhouse brands in TWE’s premium portfolio. “Treasury Collective has a clear focus: to build a powerful portfolio of premium wines and recruit the next generation of consumers into the category across key global markets. Global brands like 19 Crimes and Squealing Pig are already disrupting the wine category by engaging consumers in unexpected ways – through partnerships with pop culture icons like Snoop Dogg, and a fresh approach to marketing wine that re-imagines how it’s perceived and consumed. We’re cultivating a bright future for our own portfolio, and refreshing the image of wine in some of the world’s largest markets at the

same time.”

The announcement follows TWE’s official launch of its enhanced production capability in lower- alcohol, mid-strength, and no-alcohol wines with an AUD15 million investment in patent-pending technology at its Barossa Valley facility in South Australia.

The new brand identity for Treasury Collective was created by TWE’s award-winning in-house creative agency, Splash. The agency has received a number of industry accolades for its campaigns, including the In-House Agency Council’s Award for Best Creative Work 2023 for the Squealing Pig Summer of Love campaign.

Creative director for Splash, Phil van Bruchem, said “With unique insight into key brands across the portfolio, we created a bold new brand that unites the global team with purpose and pride. The name, as well as our design approach, acknowledges our proud legacy with a nod to what’s next, reflecting our shared ambition to shape the future of wine.”