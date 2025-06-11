Tracksuit Raises $38M, Co-Founders Conor Archbold, Matthew Herbert Become CEO, CCO

Brand-tracking platform Tracksuit has raised AU$38 million in Series B funding round. The round was led by VMG Partners, with participation from existing backers Blackbird, Icehouse Ventures, Altos Ventures and Footwork.

Tracksuit said it will use the investment to propel its global expansion and strengthen its foothold in the US market. The capital will also fuel Tracksuit’s ambition to become the global standard of brand measurement. This means doubling down on delivering AI-powered insights and expanding the breadth of data it provides customers.

Since launching in 2021, Tracksuit has scaled to serve 1,000 brands, including Movember, Bondi Sands, and Milkrun—enabling them to track critical brand health metrics like awareness, consideration, usage, preference, and perceptions across major global markets. The company delivers this data through a live, AI-powered dashboard that makes brand tracking intuitive and actionable.

Driving Tracksuit’s next phase, co-founder Connor Archbold has stepped into the CEO role, leading execution, product, and growth strategy. Fellow co-founder, Matthew Herbert, takes lead as chief commercial officer, focusing on scaling high-impact strategic partnerships and non-linear growth opportunities. Together, they will continue to lead the company’s long-term vision and strategy.

“Historically, brand tracking has been expensive, outdated, and inaccessible,” said Archbold. “We built Tracksuit to change that, giving teams a simple, affordable, and always-on way to measure brand performance. When brand data is visible and actionable it drives smarter decisions and stronger performance. Our goal is to bring brand data into every boardroom, and with VMG, we gain a partner who truly understands scaling consumer brands, and their support will be key as we accelerate growth.”

Tracksuit customer, Tony Clement, global insights director, Movember said, “Tracksuit’s brand health data plays a major role in us understanding our position as a culture powered charity across six key markets. It helps us progress beyond the perception of an annual calendar event to a movement that focuses on impacting Men’s Health in society. The always on, unbiased insights, allows us to see beyond our own echo chambers and truly understand how people perceive the Movember brand. These insights inform every part of our marketing campaigns, sharpening our strategy and guiding our efforts toward being a creative force for good.”

The new funding will fuel Tracksuit’s mission to become the common language for brand tracking. Currently tracking 10,000 brands, the company plans to double this figure to 20,000 by the end of 2025. This growing dataset will underpin several new product launches expected later this year—many of which are already underway.

“Tracksuit solves one of the hardest problems in marketing — quantifying brand performance in a clear, continuous, and cost-effective way,” said Sam Shapiro, partner at VMG Partners. “Brand is a company’s most important asset, and Tracksuit enables businesses to make faster, more data-oriented decisions toward building durable brand leadership.”

Tracksuit has more than doubled its team since its Series A, now at 150 employees across New York, London, Sydney and Auckland. The company plans to hire at least 50 more in the coming year as it continues to scale globally.