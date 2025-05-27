Tourism Whitsundays Launches ‘Naturally Iconic’ Campaign To Woo Travellers From Dreary Sydney & Melbourne

Tourism Whitsundays has launched a new brand platform celebrating the region’s natural beauty, laid-back spirit and unmistakable charm.

Developed in partnership with Adelaide-based creative agency Simple and supported by a major national media campaign, Naturally Iconic defines what makes The Whitsundays one of Australia’s most unforgettable destinations.

As the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, The Whitsundays is home to some of the world’s most recognisable natural wonders – from the swirling white sands of the number one beach in the world, Whitehaven Beach, to the technicolour coral of the Great Barrier Reef and the iconic Heart Reef itself.

This new platform invites visitors to experience the magic for themselves – where iconic beauty, island life, mainland experiences and adventure collide in the most naturally effortless way.

At the heart of the new platform is a revitalised brand identity that leans into the spirited, personality of the region. Featuring a vibrant colour palette inspired by water, mango, sand and coral, and new typefaces that evoke a sense of buttoned-down luxury, the refresh is all about making The Whitsundays feel as relaxed, adventurous and iconic as the experiences it offers. The updated brand weaves in the Great Barrier Reef through the addition of graphic devices representing the region’s iconic coral formations.

From the mainland National Parks and buzzing coastal towns, to the reef-fringed islands and sailboat-studded horizons, the brand pillars – Mainland Experiences, Island Life, Natural Icons, and Dynamic Adventures – celebrate the region’s breathtaking diversity while providing a platform for layered storytelling and seasonal content.

The brand was launched through an integrated campaign in partnership with denstu Queensland. The media strategy spans high-impact placements across out-of-home, social, digital, and search – targeting both interstate and intrastate travellers. From large-format and mobile billboards to geo-targeted placements in key leisure corridors, and dynamic executions across Meta, TikTok and high-impact display, the buy is designed to convert.

“The Whitsundays has always been one of Australia’s most treasured travel destinations, but we knew it was time to evolve – celebrating what makes us naturally iconic, while deepening the emotional connection with a new generation of travellers,” said Tim Booth, CEO of Tourism Whitsundays.

“With Simple’s creative lens and dentsu Queensland’s strategic national coverage, this campaign captures our unique essence and packages it with charm, wit and a whole lot of sunshine.”

“Some places build their icons, towering monuments, glittering skylines and attractions designed to impress. But over the course of our time in the region and working with the team, we realised The Whitsundays’ icons weren’t built, they’ve always been,” added David Stocker, MD of Simple.

“Bringing the ‘Naturally Iconic’ platform to life was about capturing the relaxed, unbuttoned charm and making it feel as unforgettable as the place itself. We’re incredibly proud to have partnered with Tourism Whitsundays to bring this together, and can’t wait for our next visit.”

“We have loved collaborating with Tim and the teams at Tourism Whitsundays and Simple, on this campaign,” said Chris Ernst, MD of dentsu Queensland.

“The opportunity to leverage our strategic planning capabilities and passion for the region, to activate the incredible new branding work in unique and impactful environments, was a perfect challenge for the dentsu QLD team. We’re incredibly proud of the work, excited for what lies ahead.”

Rolling out nationally across May and June, the campaign will hero signature Whitsundays experiences including island-hopping escapes, snorkelling adventures, sailing journeys and laid-back mainland discoveries – from Bowen to Airlie Beach and beyond.

