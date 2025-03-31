Tourism Tasmania Urges Aussies To ‘Become A Winter Person’ In Fifth Iteration Of ‘Come Down For Air’ Off Season Campaign Via BMF

Tourism Tasmania has unveiled its fifth iteration of the Off Season campaign ‘Come down for air,’ inviting Australians to embrace winter and ‘become a winter person,’ creatively executed via BMF Australia.

Tourism Tasmania partnered with Starcom Australia to deliver the media buy. The channel mix involves high-reaching TV and OOH, including a takeover of Sydney’s Martin Place Retail Precent.

The campaign uses portraits of local ‘winter people’ and new retail-focused executions showcasing ready-to-book experiences.

“Over the past four years, we have built a strong awareness of Tasmania’s vibrant Off Season as a cultural event through the longevity of this campaign, encouraging Australians to reimagine their winter holidays. This year, we really wanted to highlight more of the exciting and practical ways to participate in winter to further convince audiences that now is the time to take the plunge. Winter isn’t a season to escape from, it’s something to be fully immersed in, and Tasmania is the perfect place to embrace the season,” Sarah Clark, CEO, Tourism Tasmania said.

“We know that unique experiences drive destination choices. Tasmania’s tourism industry is at the core of this campaign, and they have collaborated with us to develop over 600 offers and events that will help Australians become a winter person in 2025,” Clark added.

“This year’s Off Season campaign has been a chance for us to go even deeper on all the ways to become a winter person. We’ve got extraordinary animals you won’t find anywhere else, and kids going on a rampage in miniature villages. We’ve got cannonballing off floating saunas and fireside whisky business. Feather fans, geodesic domes, funky mushrooms, you name it. With so much on offer this Off Season, even the most sun-loving mainlander will find something to warm up to,” Casey Schweikert, creative director, BMF said.

“This year we have focused on harnessing the power of premium content and mid-to-lower funnel digital tactics to ignite desire for Tasmania over the winter months and drive action around our Off Season offers. Partnerships with Nine, Southern Cross Austereo, SBS and The Hobart Magazine will not only showcase the breadth of what is on offer but enable us to talk to a lucrative, high-value traveller audience in premium environments. Impactful awareness remains important, so expect to also see our usual unmissable outdoor campaign in new and exciting locations,” Mina Savjak, business director at Starcom Australia added.

Further work was done in collaboration with Orchard on Tourism Tasmania’s owned channels.

“We’re proud to have partnered with Tourism Tasmania on the Off Season campaign for a third year, reimagining the digital experience to better connect travellers with unique offers, events and experiences. With clearer offer cards, a deals carousel, and a favouriting feature, this Off Season is all about turning curiosity into bookings and helping every kind of ‘winter person’ find their kind of Off Season. We’ve also brought Tasmania’s winter charm to life through immersive video shorts, showcasing local craft, cuisine and the island’s natural beauty in a more vivid, compelling way,” Gina Hughes, Experience Director at Orchard said.

The off-season campaign is in market from 30 March – 31 August 2025.