Tourism NT CMO Tony Quarmby Departs

Tony Quarmby.
The chief marketing officer of Tourism NT, Tony Quarmby, has departed after more than seven years in the role.

Quarmby first joined Tourism NT in 2012 and took on the role of its director of domestic operations for three years. He then went to Tourism Tasmania for nearly two years, before returning to Darwin as Tourism NT’s general manager of marketing in 2017.

A Tourism NT spokesperson confirmed his departure on Monday afternoon to Mumbrella.

“After seven successful years leading the destination marketing function of Tourism NT, Tony Quarmby has left the business to seek new challenges and opportunities,” the spokesperson said.

“This provides a new phase for tourism in the Northern Territory and an opportunity to refresh it’s approach to marketing the destination”.

Quarmby told Mumbrella his time at Tourism NT was the most challenging yet rewarding experience in destination marketing he’s had.

He said with a new government, new department, and new CEO, it became clear to him that a change was necessary, and it was time to move on.

Quarmby is in the process of moving to a new full-time gig and is doing marketing consultancy work in the meantime.

In 2019, he shifted the brand from its ‘Do the NT’ tagline and led a brand refresh which included the rework of its logo.

In 2021, Tourism NT introduced the ‘Seek Different’ tagline, with several campaigns following the brand platform.

Quarmby has spent over two decades in marketing roles, with nearly a decade in tourism marketing. Alongside Tourism Tasmania, he has held roles at Tourism Sunshine Coast, Tourism Queensland, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and Green Realm Travel.

