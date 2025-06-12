Tourism New Zealand Launches ‘Come & Find Your 100% Pure New Zealand’ Celebrating The Uniqueness Of Aotearoa, Via TBWA\NZ

Tourism New Zealand has launched its new global brand campaign, celebrating the people, places and culture that make Aotearoa New Zealand unique.

The campaign brings the 100% Pure New Zealand brand front and centre, inviting manuhiri (visitors) to find their 100 per cent. It’s a call for people around the world to be totally connected, present, inspired and fulfilled in one of the world’s most breath taking destinations.

Launching across global social media channels, trade media and paid media, the campaign will be rolled out across all of Tourism New Zealand’s markets utilising digital, social, trade and industry activity aiming to encourage the 155 million people actively considering a New Zealand holiday to make their dreams a reality.

Developed alongside agency TBWA\ New Zealand, the campaign creative injects fresh energy into 100% Pure New Zealand’s enduring 25-year history to showcase a diverse range of travellers experiencing rich cultural and emotional experiences throughout the country, each one embodying the meaning of “finding their unique 100%”.

“We know that a trip to New Zealand is a no compromises unforgettable holiday, with untouched landscapes, otherworldly experiences and a celebrated culture,” said Brodie McLeish, Tourism New Zealand general manager marketing.

“We’re inviting the world to find their 100% Pure New Zealand experience, whether that’s finding rejuvenation in nature, enjoying our world-class culinary scene, or being welcomed by our friendly locals.

“We’re thrilled with the work TBWA have done with our team on this campaign. The work immerses people into what a trip to New Zealand feels like—creating a deep connection to our people and place. We’re excited to see this out in the world and inspire potential visitors to move New Zealand from their bucket list, to their book it list”.

“Working on the new global campaign with the Tourism New Zealand team has been a real privilege,” said Catherine Harris, chief executive of TBWA\ New Zealand. “We know New Zealand is the most amazing place to visit. It’s a place that transforms you and we wanted the world to feel this. This campaign is designed to drive real impact for tourism operators and the industry and make every New Zealander proud of how we welcome the world. Our goal is simple: show people just how special New Zealand is – and inspire them to come and experience it.”

“We wanted every moment in the campaign to feel deeply immersive—from the sensation of standing under a waterfall to the awe of meeting a real kiwi (bird) in the wild,” said Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer for TBWA\ New Zealand.

“The idea of ‘find your 100%’ is about recognising that everyone’s version of fulfilment is different—it could be reconnecting with nature, chasing adventure, or simply switching off. Brought to life with rich, cinematic storytelling and sound design crafted to pull you right into the experience—so it doesn’t just look like New Zealand, it feels like being here.”

Tourism New Zealand’s 100% Pure New Zealand brand has been running for over 25 years and is one of the world’s longest-running destination marketing campaigns.

This iteration of the brand replaces the successful ‘If You Seek’ campaign which has been running since 2022.

Rolling out alongside the campaign is the new Experience Planner to help people create their 100% Pure New Zealand itinerary, as well as tools and resources for travel agents worldwide.

CREDITS:

CLIENT: Tourism New Zealand

GM MARKETING: Brodie McLeish

GM POU ARAHI MĀORI: Karl Burrows

GLOBAL MANAGER BRAND: Jill Chestnut

SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Ella Frater

BRAND MANAGER: Krysia Drecki

BRAND MANAGER: Edward Thomas

SENIOR BRAND & CONTENT SPECIALIST: Krishna Marinas

BRAND & CONTENT SPECIALIST: Molly Floyd

GLOBAL MANAGER SOCIAL & DIGITAL EXPERIENCE: Rush Pathak

SEBIOR DIGITAL EXPERIENCE SPECIALIST: Gurvindar Singh

DIGITAL EXPERIENCE & CAMPAIGN SPECIALIST: Alison Jimmy

TRADE CONTENT & PROGRAMMES MANAGER: Anita Briggs

SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: Sami Zahra

PR MANAGER: Harriet Mahaffie

PRODUCT MARKETING MANAGER: Georgia Woodbridge

AGENCY: TBWA\ New Zealand

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer: Catherine Harris

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Shane Bradnick

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mick Stalker

SENIOR ART DIRECTOR: Darran Wong Kam

SENIOR DESIGNER: Jim Walsh

GROUP BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Ella Delaney

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Ana Sridhar

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Hitesh Patel

SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Tabitha Parke-Gailey

AGENCY: The Guardians

FOUNDER & EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Anzac Tasker

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Amy Tasker

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Flying Fish

DIRECTOR: Jason Bock

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: James Moore

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Sam Attenborough

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Crighton Bone

POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: Mandy VFX

LEAD OFFLINE EDITOR: Nathan Pickles

OFFLINE EDITOR: Tim Mauger

OFFLINE ASSISTANT EDITOR: Brendon Chan

COLOURIST: Matic Prusnik

LEAD ONLINE EDITOR: Brad Wood

ONLINE EDITOR: Anita Ward

ONLINE EDITOR: Leon Woods

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Reel Factory

PRODUCTION COMPANY: FanClub

STILLS PHOTOGRAPHER: Amber Jones

STILLS PRODUCER: Fleur Swarbrick

MUSIC COMPOSER: Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper

AUDIO HOUSE: Franklin Rd

SOUND ENGINEER: Shane Taipari

SOUND ENGINEER: Stefaan Van Leuven

MEDIA AGENCY: Mindshare