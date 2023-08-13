Today The Brave Wins Carnival Cruise Line

Today the Brave has been appointed Carnival Cruise Line’s (CCL) creative account, adding to the full service agency’s growing roster of clients.

As one of the most globally recognised brands in the travel and tourism industry, CCL is experiencing an exciting period of growth, fuelled by the escalating demand for cruise holidays.

Appointed to accelerate the brand’s strategy and creative, Today the Brave will be supporting CCL to help drive Australians to reappraise, experience, and embrace the value of a cruise, enticing them to jump on board.

“Following a challenging period for the cruise industry throughout the pandemic, the category is on a trajectory of ambitious global expansion. And Carnival Cruise Line is poised to capitalise on this wave of growth.” says Celia Wallace, partner, Today the Brave.

“Today the Brave will be working with the CCL team to unlock the value in their brand platform, ‘Choose Fun’, reminding Australians of the possibilities of a cruise” adds Wallace.

With two of the fleet currently deployed in Australia; Carnival Splendour sailing year-round from her Sydney homeport and Carnival Luminosa operating seasonally from Brisbane, the Carnival brand is one of the most locally known and respected in the cruise industry.

“Today the Brave’s approach to capitalising on new opportunities meant they were a natural partner for us at Carnival Cruise Line. While our growth plans are ambitious, we’re confident that the strategic thinking and unique approach to creativity will help us achieve our goals” says Anton Loeb, senior director, Sales and Marketing.

Since Today the Brave’s launch in mid-2022, the agency has worked with clients including True North, Coposit, Zambrero, the University of Sydney, AMP North, News Corp, HOYTS and Mercury Capital.