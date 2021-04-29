Tissot Throws Back To 1978 In Retro Campaign Starring Sports Stars Morgan Mitchell, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Adam Zampa

World-renowned Swiss watchmaker Tissot is throwing it back to 1978 with the relaunch of its flagship PRX 40 205 watch this month in Australia, weaving together tradition with modern design.

The PRX 40 205 watch is an essential timepiece with an integrated case and bracelet, fitted with newly developed quartz movements. The new piece is the perfect accessory for those with a passion for design and an eye for ingenuity. The new PRX 40 205 range will initially be fitted with quartz movements, with automatic to be introduced later in the year.

To celebrate its launch, Tissot partnered with elite athletes, Morgan Mitchell (Athletics), Ryan Papenhuyzen (Rugby League) and Adam Zampa (Cricket) to time travel back to the ‘70s and pay homage to an era of revolutionary fashion in a retro inspired photo shoot.

Tissot has always had a flair for designs that reflect this era. In the late 1960s, in response to the new freedom in watch shapes, came the launch of oversized, colourful, psychedelic, pop-art watches that broke the conformism of previous years. In the same spirit, the later 1970’s saw the appearance of the PRX 40 205 design, harnessing the vibrancy of the new decade.

The watch name comes from “PR” standing for Precise and Robust, and “X”, in Roman numerals, standing for the 10 atmospheres of depth to which the watch remains water-resistant, or a total of 100 metres. The numbers listed afterwards also provide specific meaning with reference to the case size (40mm) and the 205 which was part of the original reference number of the piece from 1978.

Tissot General Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Scott Jungwirth said, “Re-launching designs inspired by our history of watch making is something we do often, but the PRX is unlike anything we have seen from Tissot for some time. The magic is in the design of the bracelet and how it works seamlessly into the smaller case to create a retro look, which is capturing the imagination of a new generation of customers.”

Boasting more than 165 years of history, embodying quality and innovation, Tissot has cemented itself as one of the biggest watch brands in the world. The plus sign in the logo symbolises the Swiss quality and reliability Tissot has shown since 1853. The watches, sold in more than 160 countries, are authentic, accessible and use special materials, incorporate advanced functionalities and meticulous design. Tissot stands by its signature, Innovators by Tradition.

The PRX 40 205 watch will be available Online and In-store at Tissot Myer Melbourne and Tissot

Boutique MidCity, Sydney.