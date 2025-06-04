TikTok’s Amy Bradshaw Says It’s Been “Listening To & Learning From” Aussie Advertisers Following TikTok World Summit

Amy Bradshaw, TikTok’s head of partnerships at TikTok AUNZ,has said that the video platform has been learning from and listening to its advertising partners in Australia following its TikTok World summit in New York and its Consideration Gap local event.

“In today’s fast-moving digital landscape businesses need more than just visibility. They need tools that drive real connection and conversion. The new solutions are built to empower brands of all sizes to turn engagement into impact and unlock growth. At TikTok, we have been listening to, and learning from, our advertising partners and are delighted to bring these innovative solutions to Australia,” said Bradshaw.

At its TikTok World event, the business launched new business solutions aimed at delivering business growth. These solutions will be available in several markets across the globe, including Australia and are aimed at building branding solutions that capture and keep attention.

In Australia, these new features include:

TikTok Market Scope, a new analytics platform that enables advertisers to identify, understand, and activate audiences across every stage of the funnel. With TikTok Market Scope, advertisers can see exactly what moves their audiences. To build on these insights, TikTok has also introduced a new mid-funnel buying solution, Brand Consideration ads, that enables advertisers to move the right audiences from awareness to consideration.

TikTok One is TikTok’s all-in-one creative platform that brings creators, tools, and agencies together seamlessly within one platform, and this year TikTok is building on it with new solutions and capabilities. It’s proven that business results start with good creative, with 41 per cent of TikTok users saying that entertaining ads make the platform experience much better on TikTok.

With the introduction of TikTok One Insight Spotlight, TikTok said marketers can better understand the content their audiences are watching, and turn that insight into impact. Insight Spotlight uses first-party insights to help brands spot emerging trends their target audiences are engaging with and understand how they are interacting with trends – allowing them to build strategies that make users stop, watch, and engage.

TikTok One Content Suite should also allow marketers to find and access all user-generated videos mentioning their brand or products on TikTok and turn them into high-performing ads, in an instant. Content Suite is a searchable library of user-generated content that has been pre-vetted and ranked by ad potential. Compared to searching in the app, Content Suite surfaces over 40 times more relevant results that are impactful for a brand, according to TikTok.

TikTok added it has “made it easy” for marketers to connect with a wide range of vetted and trusted agency partners and creators, that know how to make TikTok-first content with Partner Exchange on TikTok One – our new name for TikTok Creative Exchange – and TikTok One Creator Marketplace, which is also now available to creators in 26 countries.