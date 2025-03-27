Tide Wins Big4 Holiday Parks PR Account

Tide Communications, a Hardie Grant Media agency, has been appointed as the national PR partner to Australia’s number one Holiday Park brand, BIG4 Holiday Parks.

Following a competitive pitch process late last year, Tide was chosen for its broad industry experience, creativity, diverse skillsets and importantly, aligned cultural fit.

BIG4 head of marketing, Natasha Prendergast said the business was thrilled to seal the deal with Tide. “We underwent an extensive process to find the right PR partner to support our continued growth strategy, of which PR plays a crucial role.

“BIG4 is a loved iconic Aussie brand with a truly rich history and so many great stories to tell. We wanted an agency that could dig deep, unpack and share those stories in a cheeky, cheerful and human way. We believe Tide is the perfect fit to do just that!”

Tide managing director, Stacey McArdle, an avid holiday-park-goer herself, echoed this sentiment. “What a dream, to work with an iconic Aussie-founded and operated business whose ultimate vision is to make Australia’s backyard accessible to everyone – I’m proud of the deep immersion my team underwent during the pitch process and genuinely thrilled to work with such an energetic, bold yet humble business that is baked into the very fabric of the great Australian holiday experience”.

Tide Communications remit for BIG4 includes media relations, media famils, ambassador activity and BIG events. Working in unison with creative agency Pangea, media planning and buying agency Ryvalmedia and Soda Communications for corporate and crisis – the multi-faceted group are armed for BIG things.