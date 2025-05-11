This Is Flow, UnLtd & Australian Children’s Music Foundation Unveil Campaign & Open Entries For Songwriting Competition

The Australian Children’s Music Foundation (ACMF), in collaboration with This Is Flow and UnLtd, has launched its inaugural national brand campaign, an initiative designed to broaden the reach of its music programs and inspire a new generation of young songwriters.

Going live this May through to September, the campaign shines a spotlight on ACMF’s mission to provide free, long-term music education to children in disadvantaged communities across Australia. This includes schools, juvenile justice centres, and hospitals.

The campaign spans TV, print, digital, social media, out-of-home, radio, cinema, mobile and was made possible through the media partners including Mamamia, Val Morgan, JCDecaux, News, QMS, ARE Media, oOh!, Torch, Alliance, Bishopp, ATN, NOVA, Cartology, Seven, Ten and Nine.

It also marks the opening of entries for ACMF’s flagship National Songwriting Competition, now in its 22nd year, encouraging creative expression through songwriting among students from Kindergarten to Year 12.

“This campaign is all about amplifying awareness and action – enabling more young people to experience the transformative power of music while securing the future of ACMF’s life-changing programs,” Catherine Rushton, chief strategy officer at This Is Flow said.

The initiative targets both student participants and the adults who support them- parents and teachers – to drive competition engagement while also boosting broader awareness and donations.

“Too often we underestimate the power of giving. The support and passion the entire team at This Is Flow has shown since our partnership began are both humbling and heartening. We are incredibly excited to launch the next phase of this partnership and are grateful for their belief in our mission to support children through the power of music,” Frances Georgeson, general manager at ACMF said.

“The time and care the team at Flow has poured into this partnership is phenomenal. Their creative thinking, strategic excellence, and trusted relationships have ensured ACMF’s first-ever national awareness campaign will launch with impact. We could not be more grateful to the Flow team – and to the many media owners who have jumped on board to support this important cause,” Jade Harley, director of impact at UnLtd added.

The ACMF is calling on schools, students, individuals and families across Australia to get involved either by entering the 2025 National Songwriting Competition or donating.