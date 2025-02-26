This is Flow, RMK Creators, Creator Flow & SKG Join AiMCO

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has added four new members: This Is Flow, RMK Creators, Creator Flow and SKG (Skygate Media).

The new members take AiMCO’s overall membership to more than 120 partners, representing leading global and Australian brands, national media and marketing agencies and partners aligned with the influencer marketing sector.

This is Flow senior partnerships leader, Lauren Pearce, said: “We’re excited to join AiMCO at such a pivotal time, and to collaborate with the industry’s best in influencer marketing. At This Is Flow, we’re eager to continue showcasing the powerful impact influencers have in shaping the entire media landscape.”

RMK Creators creators manager, Emma Pearce, said: “RMK Creators are excited to join AiMCO and champion the power of authentic creator partnerships in Australia.”

Mustafa Kassim, CEO of Roar Global, owners of Creator Flow, said: “Joining AiMCO is a proud milestone for Creator Flow. We believe in building a strong creator economy and empowering brands with authentic, creator-led content. We’re excited to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and help brands grow through UGC. We are proud to innovate the way brands and creators collaborate. As a brand leading the UGC segment,

we look forward to driving more exciting initiatives and shaping the future of creator-led marketing.”

SKG managing director, Joel Collie, said: “At SKG, we are committed to setting the benchmark for excellence in influencer marketing. Joining AiMCO reinforces our dedication to industry best practices, transparency, and fostering meaningful brand partnerships. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, we’re excited to collaborate with AiMCO and its members to drive innovation and deliver impactful campaigns that elevate both creators and brands alike.”

AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall, said: “It’s fantastic to kick off 2025 strongly with four new members joining AiMCO. There is already significant momentum among Australia’s influencer sector for the year ahead, particularly as we ready for our annual AiMCO Awards, which are set to be held in Sydney tonight.

“We’re anticipating another landmark year for AiMCO and the wider influencer marketing industry as more and more brands invest heavily in content creator and influencer partnerships. The global influencer marketing industry is set to reach $US31.2 billion by 2027, fuelled by advancements in AI, social commerce expansion and data driven influencer campaigns and Australia is on a strong growth trajectory.”