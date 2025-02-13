MediaNewsletter

ThinkTV’s Kim Portrate Departs

Kim Portrate.

Kim Portrate has departed ThinkTV in her role as CEO.

Portrate joined the commercial TV industry body in 2016 as CEO and has led the body impressive during a challenging time in the TV market.

ThinkTV confirmed Portrate’s departure. The statement said that there might be some changes coming soon to the body.

“The ThinkTV board thanks Kim for her unwavering dedication and support over the last 10 years. She has been a powerful advocate for broadcast television, delivering groundbreaking research and campaigns that have ensured TV is the first on and last off the plan for many Australian advertisers. In the past decade, the industry has seen rapid change. To accommodate this, the structure and direction of ThinkTV has also shifted. ThinkTV will continue to champion the benefits of Total TV, and the board will share more details of how the organisation will do this in due course,” said the ThinkTV board in a statement.

Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

