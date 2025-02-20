Thinkerbell Named Premier Partner Of The Marketing Academy’s Australia 2025 Scholarship Program

Thinkerbell is the Premier Partner of The Marketing Academy Australia’s 2025 Scholarship Program.

The Scholarship Program is a leadership development initiative designed to equip marketing leaders with the skills, knowledge, and networks required to excel in board-level leadership roles. The program leverages the expertise of C-suite executives to mentor and guide the next generation of marketing leaders.

Margie Reid, CEO of Thinkerbell, said of the partnership: “The Marketing Academy have proved themselves to be the premier organisation for senior marketers and agency leaders to develop their marketing and professional skills in Australia and around the globe. Every year there’s a flurry of activity as marketers perfect their applications to get into the program and we see first-hand what it means to those who get accepted. Sponsoring The Marketing Academy is an opportunity for us to help support and influence the industry, providing a bit of measured magic where we can”.

Sherilyn Shackell, founder and gobal CEO of the Marketing Academy—as well as upcoming Cairns Crocodiles keynote speaker—said “we are pleased to have Thinkerbell as an Australian Premier Partner in 2025, it’s the first time in The Marketing Academy’s history where an independent agency has joined us in this way. The Marketing Academy prides itself on delivering world class learning and professional development experiences for our Scholars and Fellows, and Thinkerbell’s support will play a pivotal part in helping to make this happen. We’re delighted to welcome them onboard.”

The Scholarship Program offers Scholars one-to-one mentoring with an enviable line-up of board-level executives in Australia, including:

Jo Boundy, CMO, CBA

Anubha Sahasrabuddhe, CMO, Lion

Brent Smart, CMO, Telstra

Sweta Mehra, CMO, ANZ

Martin Brown, Director, eBusiness, Strategy & Marketing, Nestlé Australia

Jenni Dill, CMO, Arnott’s

Susan Coghill, CMO, Tourism Australia

In addition to mentorship, Scholars receive executive coaching, participate in three intensive residential ‘Boot Camps’ featuring world-class speakers, and gain access to masterclasses and lectures from renowned global experts. Each Scholar also receives five places for their colleagues and teams to enrol in The Marketing Academy Virtual Campus, an online professional development program.

Building on last year’s celebration at Luna Park, which honoured mentors of the decade, Thinkerbell will introduce a new annual award recognising the Marketing Academy Scholarship mentor who has made the most significant contribution to the program the past 12 months.