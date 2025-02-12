Thinkerbell Joins The IMAA

Thinkerbell has joined the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA).

“Media is not the poor cousin of marketing communications, it’s creative’s dance partner, not a wall flower waiting to be thought about. At Thinkerbell all of our processes and people ensure we think of medium and message as entwined entities, working together,” said Margie Reid, CEO, Thinkerbell.

Thinkerbell has a raft of clients that have embraced the media offering of Thinkerbell. However, a one agency solution is not for everyone, and some clients of Thinkerbell prefer to work with separate creative, PR, and media agencies.

Adam Ferrier, co-founder of Thinkerbell will be speaking at the IMAA annual conference on ‘3+ and other media mistakes’.

“The IMAA welcomes Thinkerbell with open arms. Thinkerbell is a unique creative company, few if any have fused creative and media thinking together to the scale they have. We look forward to seeing them contribute to the 175+ agency community that we’ve built,” said Sam Buchanan, CEO, IMAA.

Thinkerbell is 100% independent and has 200 people in offices in Sydney (North), Melbourne (South) and Auckland (East).