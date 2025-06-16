“The Traditional Product Development Process Gets Bottlenecked”: Amplitude, Inc. Debuts Amplitude AI Agents

Amplitude, Inc., digital analytics platform, has debuted Amplitude AI Agents. These new agents turn Amplitude into a team of specialised experts that help you accomplish specific goals, such as better checkout conversion or faster feature adoption. With AI Agents, Amplitude is shifting toward self-improving products, transforming how teams build, deploy, and optimise digital experiences.

Resource constraints are a universal pain point for product, marketing, and data teams, and that makes working with data a challenge. It’s tedious to pull dashboards, run queries, test hypotheses, and reprioritise which ideas are worth pursuing. This critical work is often bottlenecked by limited team bandwidth, leaving little time for strategy or execution.

With Amplitude AI Agents, teams can explore, test, and iterate faster than ever before. While you’re focused on strategy and creative problem solving, AI Agents work in parallel to monitor your data, spot patterns and changes, watch user sessions, form hypotheses, run experiments, ship changes, and monitor impact. You tell them what to focus on, such as conversion, retention, engagement, or campaign performance, and they get to work.

“The pressure to turn data into real outcomes is growing across Australia and New Zealand—yet many teams are still struggling to make that leap,” said Mark Drasutis, head of value, APJ at Amplitude.

“Many don’t have the time, tooling and resources to use data effectively, but Amplitude’s AI Agents change that. They don’t just focus on writing code, they also allow you to automate product management tasks and experimentation at scale. These agents unlock the ability for teams to solve problems that previously felt out of reach and more efficiently improve the customer experience.”

While other enterprise agents have struggled with low user trust, Amplitude is putting its customers in control. You decide the level of autonomy your AI Agents have, and as they prove themselves, you can set new guardrails and limits. They’ll never make customer-facing changes without your approval, ensuring your team of agents works for you, not the other way around.

Amplitude will be releasing dozens of use case-specific AI Agent templates, including:

Website Conversion Agent monitors performance metrics to catch issues before they impact your business. When it detects a conversion drop, it immediately analyses user sessions to pinpoint where and why users are abandoning your funnel and then suggests an improvement.

monitors performance metrics to catch issues before they impact your business. When it detects a conversion drop, it immediately analyses user sessions to pinpoint where and why users are abandoning your funnel and then suggests an improvement. Onboarding Agent identifies when users hesitate or leave the onboarding process. Based on these insights, it automatically creates in-app guides customised for user segments that are struggling with particular steps.

identifies when users hesitate or leave the onboarding process. Based on these insights, it automatically creates in-app guides customised for user segments that are struggling with particular steps. Feature Adoption Agent breaks down how different groups are engaging with your latest product features, uncovering who’s finding value, who’s dropping off, and what user behaviours lead to higher adoption. Then it recommends targeted next steps.

breaks down how different groups are engaging with your latest product features, uncovering who’s finding value, who’s dropping off, and what user behaviours lead to higher adoption. Then it recommends targeted next steps. Monetisation Agent looks for signs that a user is ready to upgrade, purchase, or try a premium feature. When it sees those signals, it suggests the right nudge, such as an in-product message or a special offer.

“What excites me most about Amplitude’s AI Agents isn’t just that they can identify conversion issues or run experiments – it’s that they’ll be able to work through dozens of scenarios and execute toward our goals while our team focuses on higher-level strategy,” said Vinay Sharma, head of software engineering at Yum! Brands. “The traditional product development process gets bottlenecked by resource constraints, but Amplitude is changing that. With Agents, it’ll be much faster and easier to understand customer behaviour, identify optimisation opportunities, and measure impact.”

“AI Agents were our most-wanted new product at multiple customer advisory boards this year,” said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. “They give our customers an edge in building products people love, and they mark the beginning of a broader AI evolution at Amplitude.”

Amplitude’s AI Agents leverage its entire Digital Analytics Platform, including Analytics, Session Replay, Experimentation, and Guides and Survey.

AI Agents draw from data across your Amplitude account and apply patterns we’ve seen work across thousands of teams.