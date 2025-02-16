Campaigns

The Iconic Reveals Next Iteration Of ‘Got You Looking’ Masterbrand Campaign

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
5 Min Read
List of Images 1/3

THE ICONIC has unveiled the next iteration of the ‘Got You Looking’ masterbrand campaign, developed in collaboration with Dentsu Creative and Love Media.

Building on the success of last year’s brand platform, the latest campaign aims to capture even more customer attention by creating elevated and unforgettable double-take moments. From a couple twirling pasta shaped like shoelaces to a model in a ballgown strutting down a treadmill, the striking visuals showcase the breadth of style THE ICONIC offers.

The ‘Got You Looking’ campaign, which first launched in February 2024, heralded a comprehensive refresh of THE ICONIC’s brand identity. Over the past 12 months, the new masterbrand has surpassed benchmarks and drove significant improvements in key brand health metrics, including a 34 per cent increase in unprompted brand awareness, a 5 per cent rise in consideration, and a 9 per cent boost in purchase intent among both regular shoppers and new customers.

The brief to dial up the creative also applied to the media strategy, led by Love Media. The ‘Got You Looking’ campaign is set to appear in high-impact and contextually relevant placements across Video, OOH, Cinema and Video in Display. Additionally, a 3D installation and interactive activation will be featured at Martin Place Metro Station in Sydney.

Joanna Robinson, CMO at THE ICONIC said: “Last year, our focus was to reset and remind Australians why THE ICONIC truly lives up to its name. We wanted to get our customers looking again! The campaign and strategy is clearly resonating, so this year, we’re taking it even further— delivering more captivating visuals designed to stop people in their tracks, all while showcasing the breadth of our stylish assortment.”

Leisa Ilander and Gillian Dalla Pozza, associate creative directors at Dentsu Creative, added: “For this phase, our goal was to create even more eye-catching, thumb-stopping work that sets THE ICONIC apart and, most importantly, gets even more Australians looking.”

THE ICONIC is also proud to have joined the Shift 20 Initiative, created by the Dylan Alcott Foundation, which is on a mission to increase representation, inclusion and accessibility in marketing. Through this partnership, THE ICONIC has furthered its commitment to diversity and inclusion by ensuring its campaigns are representative of people living with disabilities, who account for 20 per cent of the Australian population.

Georgia Thomas, director of brand, media, and comms at THE ICONIC, said: “The casting in this round was critical for us. We aimed to showcase a diverse range of talent that truly reflects our customers, each unique in their own way. At THE ICONIC, inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do and delivers to our core purpose of creating a better way to shop and this campaign celebrates the individuality and diversity of our customer community.

CREDITS:

THE ICONIC

  • Chief Executive Officer: Jere Calmes
  • Chief Marketing Officer: Joanna Robinson
  • Head of Brand, Media and Comms: Georgia Thomas
  • Brand Manager: Rachael Cameron
  • Head of Style: Nicole Adolphe
  • Head of Style – Menswear, Sport, Sneakerhub: Danielle Soglimbene
  • Creative Production Graphic & Copy Manager: Rachel Pink
  • Social: Max Beniac, Stephanie Cardona

Dentsu Creative

  • Chief Strategy Officer: David Halter
  • Chief Creative Officer: Ben Coulson
  • National Head of Production: Craig Sloane
  • Strategy Director: Nastassia Kuznetsova
  • Associate Creative Directors: Leisa Ilander, Gillian Dalla Pozza
  • Designer: Mike Papa
  • Group Account Director: Nicky Webster
  • Senior Account Manager: Ruby Tonkin

Production: Good Oil Films

  • Director: Natasha Foster
  • Executive Producer: Juliet Bishop
  • Producer: Taryn Mueller
  • DOP: Tony Luu
  • Production Designer: Cloe Jouin
  • Casting Director: Peta Einberg Casting

Post Production:

  • Editor & Online: Jos Eastwood
  • VFX: Andreas Wanda
  • Grade: Fergus Rotheram
  • Stills Photographer: Cole Bennetts
  • Audio Production: Electric Sheep

Media: LOVE Media

  • Managing Director: Rob Wall
  • Head of Media: Meredith Graham
  • Client Director: Ash Toeke
  • Senior Digital Manager: Melissa Mackay

Related posts:

  1. Dentsu Calls Out Challenged Australian Market In FY24 Results; Unveils Recovery Plan With A Greater Focus On Media
  2. St John WA Urges Aussies To Swap Screen Time For Real Time Via 303 MullenLowe & Mediahub
  3. AW Partners With Parramatta Eels For Season Launch Campaign
  4. Tourism & Events Queensland Tells Aussies To Get The Queensland Face In Latest Campaign Via Rumble Strategic Creative
TAGGED: , ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Who’ll Win B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award? You Decide!
Netflix
Amplify Wins Netflix Creative, Initiative Wins Media
Sunny Advertising’s Matt Travers Launches New AI Strategy & Implementation Firm BRAIVE
Intuit Mailchimp Brings Byron Sharp & Neil Patel To Sydney For FWD Conference
Register Lost your password?