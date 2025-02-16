The Iconic Reveals Next Iteration Of ‘Got You Looking’ Masterbrand Campaign

THE ICONIC has unveiled the next iteration of the ‘Got You Looking’ masterbrand campaign, developed in collaboration with Dentsu Creative and Love Media.
Building on the success of last year’s brand platform, the latest campaign aims to capture even more customer attention by creating elevated and unforgettable double-take moments. From a couple twirling pasta shaped like shoelaces to a model in a ballgown strutting down a treadmill, the striking visuals showcase the breadth of style THE ICONIC offers.
The ‘Got You Looking’ campaign, which first launched in February 2024, heralded a comprehensive refresh of THE ICONIC’s brand identity. Over the past 12 months, the new masterbrand has surpassed benchmarks and drove significant improvements in key brand health metrics, including a 34 per cent increase in unprompted brand awareness, a 5 per cent rise in consideration, and a 9 per cent boost in purchase intent among both regular shoppers and new customers.
The brief to dial up the creative also applied to the media strategy, led by Love Media. The ‘Got You Looking’ campaign is set to appear in high-impact and contextually relevant placements across Video, OOH, Cinema and Video in Display. Additionally, a 3D installation and interactive activation will be featured at Martin Place Metro Station in Sydney.
Joanna Robinson, CMO at THE ICONIC said: “Last year, our focus was to reset and remind Australians why THE ICONIC truly lives up to its name. We wanted to get our customers looking again! The campaign and strategy is clearly resonating, so this year, we’re taking it even further— delivering more captivating visuals designed to stop people in their tracks, all while showcasing the breadth of our stylish assortment.”
Leisa Ilander and Gillian Dalla Pozza, associate creative directors at Dentsu Creative, added: “For this phase, our goal was to create even more eye-catching, thumb-stopping work that sets THE ICONIC apart and, most importantly, gets even more Australians looking.”
THE ICONIC is also proud to have joined the Shift 20 Initiative, created by the Dylan Alcott Foundation, which is on a mission to increase representation, inclusion and accessibility in marketing. Through this partnership, THE ICONIC has furthered its commitment to diversity and inclusion by ensuring its campaigns are representative of people living with disabilities, who account for 20 per cent of the Australian population.
Georgia Thomas, director of brand, media, and comms at THE ICONIC, said: “The casting in this round was critical for us. We aimed to showcase a diverse range of talent that truly reflects our customers, each unique in their own way. At THE ICONIC, inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do and delivers to our core purpose of creating a better way to shop and this campaign celebrates the individuality and diversity of our customer community.
CREDITS:
THE ICONIC
- Chief Executive Officer: Jere Calmes
- Chief Marketing Officer: Joanna Robinson
- Head of Brand, Media and Comms: Georgia Thomas
- Brand Manager: Rachael Cameron
- Head of Style: Nicole Adolphe
- Head of Style – Menswear, Sport, Sneakerhub: Danielle Soglimbene
- Creative Production Graphic & Copy Manager: Rachel Pink
- Social: Max Beniac, Stephanie Cardona
Dentsu Creative
- Chief Strategy Officer: David Halter
- Chief Creative Officer: Ben Coulson
- National Head of Production: Craig Sloane
- Strategy Director: Nastassia Kuznetsova
- Associate Creative Directors: Leisa Ilander, Gillian Dalla Pozza
- Designer: Mike Papa
- Group Account Director: Nicky Webster
- Senior Account Manager: Ruby Tonkin
Production: Good Oil Films
- Director: Natasha Foster
- Executive Producer: Juliet Bishop
- Producer: Taryn Mueller
- DOP: Tony Luu
- Production Designer: Cloe Jouin
- Casting Director: Peta Einberg Casting
Post Production:
- Editor & Online: Jos Eastwood
- VFX: Andreas Wanda
- Grade: Fergus Rotheram
- Stills Photographer: Cole Bennetts
- Audio Production: Electric Sheep
Media: LOVE Media
- Managing Director: Rob Wall
- Head of Media: Meredith Graham
- Client Director: Ash Toeke
- Senior Digital Manager: Melissa Mackay