THE ICONIC Response That Optus Couldn’t Manage

Man hands using smart phone
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Online retailer THE ICONIC has committed to refunding customers who were charged large sums for fraudulent orders after complaints from dozens of Aussies.

Fuming consumers took to THE ICONIC‘s Facebook page yesterday in frustration over the alleged hacking. Some complained that more than $1000 had been removed from their accounts.

A spokesperson for THE ICONIC was quick to respond, offering refunds on all successful fraudulent orders that had been dispatched and cancelling all that had not yet been sent.

The fashion retailer said that the incidents were not the result of a data breach. The retailer noted an increase in fraudulent account log-in attempts. The customers appear to have fallen victim to “credential stuffing,” a type of hack where previously exposed email and password combinations are used to access accounts on other websites.

“Our teams are also proactively intercepting unauthorised access attempts and cancelling any fraudulent orders made, in addition to providing customers with full refunds for any successful orders made that have been dispatched,” the spokesperson said.

The speedy response from THE ICONIC is but another example of how brands can effectively handle what could conceivably be a PR nightmare. The response is calling back into question the response of Optus once again during their outage last year. The outage lasted for 12 hours and left 10 million Australians without coverage.

Optus’ CEO, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, was widely criticised for not being transparent with customers during the crisis, which saw not just mobile services but also eftpos services and 000 lines shut down, and for not reacting quickly enough. At the time, Bayer Rosmarin told a Senate inquiry looking into the outage that it would have been “unusual” for her, as the CEO, to be public-facing during the crisis. Bayer Rosmarin later resigned from her position within the company.

A month later, Westpac showed Optus how it was done when their system went down, leaving customers unable to access their bank accounts online for around 8 hours. The bank began posting regular updates on X (you may know it better as Twitter) around 9 pm AEDT on December 4th through to around 5.15 am the following day when the problem was resolved. The bank acknowledged the failure in its service and profusely apologised to customers.

Australians seem to be locked in a constant battle to protect their information online, with a notable increase in scams emerging and a string of data breaches. A recent report into scams found that reported losses increased to at least $3.1bn in 2022, representing an 80% increase from just a year earlier.

With such an increase, Australians are being urged to be more vigilant while brands strengthen their crisis communications to ensure effective communication and quick response time when the unthinkable happens.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

onstage during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 powered by LINE at Staples Center on December 5, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
  • Advertising

AI-Generated TayTay Cooks Up A Scam In Deepfake Le Cresuet Ads

AI-generated adverts are flooding social media using the voice and likeness of Taylor Swift promising users free Le Creuset cookware sets. Scammers are using AI to craft a synthetic version of Swift’s voice and playing the audio over various images of Le Creuset products and clips of Swift, including some lifted from her 2016 ’73 […]

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
  • Technology

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, haemorrhaged staff safety from its global trust and safety team and reinstated more than 6,100 Australian accounts since Elon Musk’s (pictured) takeover. The news follows the company submitting detailed information on its travails over the last year to Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. It had only previously given […]

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
  • Media

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!

Have you ever dreamed of being a morning breakfast host? Well, you might change your mind once you’ve seen a day in the life of Sunrise Host Katie Brown (which included a meagre 3 HOURS sleep)! The Channel Seven presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to give insight into the realities of working on breakfast […]

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
  • Media

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open

Ahead of the Asutralian Open, Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street (HMLQS) has become the first in Melbourne’s CBD to offer a rooftop Pickleball Court. Popping up from 12 – 28 January, HMLQS has partnered with Game4Padel to offer hotel guests and the general public the chance to play a match of pickleball against a backdrop […]

Teenager sending email from smart phone in her bed, Typing text message on smartphone. young cell phone addict teen awake at night in bed using smartphone for chatting
  • Technology

IAS: Parents Overwhelmingly Believe That Advertisers & Publishers Should Operate Responsibly

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has released a new whitepaper, finding that parents overwhelmingly believe that publishers should be concerned about the well-being of their audience and that brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly. The new whitepaper ‘The Rise of Responsible Media’ surveyed some 1,500 parents in partnership with MAGNA Media Trials and gathered […]

Melbourne Australia - January 23, 2015: People queue in front of Rod Laver Area entrance for Australian Open tennis.
  • Technology

Magnite Serves Up Programmatic Advertising For Tennis Australia

Magnite’s Demand Manager has been chosen by Tennis Australia as its prebid header bidding wrapper solution. Tennis Australia will use Magnite’s DV+ platform and solely implement Demand Manager as its wrapper solution to monetise its display and mobile inventory programmatically for the first time and ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia is the governing […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]

Albany wind farm at sunset, Western Australia
  • Campaigns

Pacific Blue To Power Australian Open 2024 With 100% Renewable Energy

100 per cent renewable energy generator and retailer Pacific Blue will power the upcoming Australian Open as the Official Renewable Energy Partner of the Australian Open and Tennis Australia in 2024. The partnership will see Pacific Blue supply all of the Australian Open’s electricity needs at Melbourne Park with 100 per cent renewable energy generated from […]