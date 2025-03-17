THE ICONIC’s Latest Iteration Of ‘Got You Looking’ Brand Campaign Sees Customers Star As Models Via Dentsu Creative

THE ICONIC has invited customers to star as models in its latest iteration of the ‘Got You Looking’ brand campaign, via Dentsu Creative.

The activation was an extension of THE ICONIC’s ‘Got You Looking’ masterbrand campaign, now in its third iteration after launching in February 2024.

The activation saw the continuation of THE ICONIC’s partnership with The Dylan Alcott Foundation’s Shift 20 Initiative, which gave everyone, from all walks of life and abilities, a hand at being part of the activation.

On Monday 17 March, an activation on Sydney’s York Street saw customers in live-streamed banner ads.

Transforming the digital banner into an ICONIC change room moment, customers were invited to choose a curated outfit from THE ICONIC’s latest collection, before fitting into a content box that mimicked the size of a banner ad to be photographed for their close-up campaign shot.

The customers’ model moments were captured and livestreamed in shoppable banners across News Corp publications including VOGUE and News and later featured in an outdoor site in Sydney’s Martin Place via oOh Media.

“This is another amazing example of taking opportunities to push the work harder. What started off as a simple activation brief to support the brand campaign, evolved into a market-first live stream into banner ads, via an amazing activation. We’re also equally impressed by the open collaboration between Dentsu Creative and Love Media to pitch this idea to us,” Joanna Robinson, chief marketing officer at THE ICONIC said.

“Curing banner ad blindness was always going to be a tough ask, but for a brand like THE ICONIC we knew we could turn them into something people actually want to look at. Letting customers show off their take on THE ICONIC’S clothing in the confines of a banner ad-sized changeroom, broadcast live across some of Australia’s most popular websites democratises fashion one live banner ad at a time and drives THE ICONIC’s position as Australia’s original fashion disrupter,” Leisa Ilander and Gillian Dalla Pozza, associate creative directors at Dentsu Creative added.

Credits:

THE ICONIC

▫ Chief Marketing Officer: Joanna Robinson

▫ Head of Brand, Media and Comms: Georgia Thomas

▫ Brand Manager: Rachael Cameron

▫ Brand Coordinator: Ella Braimer Jones

▫ Head of Style: Nicole Adolphe

▫ Social: Stephanie Cardona, Tiffany Yuen, Max Beniac, Jessica Coatsworth, My Lillian Du

Dentsu Creative

▫ Chief Creative Officer: Ben Coulson

▫ Group Creative Director: Zac Pritchard

▫ National Head of Production: Craig Sloane

▫ Strategy Director: Nastassia Kuznetsova

▫ Associate Creative Directors: Leisa Ilander, Gillian Dalla Pozza

▫ Group Account Director: Nicky Webster

▫ Senior Account Manager: Ruby Tonkin

Dentsu Creative Public Relations:

• Head of Consumer and Brand PR: Madeleine Page

• Senior Account Manager: Anna Harty

Production:

• Production Designer: Cloe Jouin

• Live Stream: Digital Video Experts

Media Publisher: SeenThis

• Adam Roberts – Client Partner Lead

• Oscar Karlsson – Head of Delivery

• Frankie Tsoi – Technical Creative Producer

Media: LOVE Media

▫ Managing Director: Rob Wall

▫ Head of Media: Meredith Graham

▫ Senior Digital Manager: Melissa Mackay